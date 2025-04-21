LG, Centennial College, and Quantum Lifecycle Partners LP, Partner for Earth Day E-Waste Recycling Event

College's Downsview Campus to host Community E-Waste Recycling Event

TORONTO, April 21, 2025 /CNW/ - In celebration of Earth Day, LG Electronics Canada is proud to join forces with Centennial College, and Quantum Lifecycle Partners LP to host a community e-waste recycling event on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Centennial College's Downsview Campus.

Community E-Waste Recycling Event to take place at Centennial College Downsview Campus Courtyard on Tuesday, April 22 from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada)

As part of LG's global sustainability efforts, this local initiative aims to raise awareness of responsible electronics recycling and make it easier for the public to properly dispose of unwanted electronic items. Centennial College is committed to embedding sustainability across its institution through infrastructure, operations, academic programming and applied research activities; a key area of focus being reducing the amount of waste being generated and sent to landfill, and promoting education around proper disposal of hazardous electronic waste.

What Is E-Waste?

E-Waste includes electronic products that are no longer working, outdated, or unwanted. When disposed of improperly, these items can leak hazardous materials into the environment.

What Can Be Recycled at the Event?

The community is encouraged to drop off a wide range of electronic devices, including:

TVs and monitors

Desktop computers and laptops

Tablets and cell phones

Printers, scanners, and fax machines

Cables, chargers, and adapters

Microwaves, toasters, and small kitchen appliances

Audio equipment, DVD players, and game consoles

Batteries (please separate before drop-off)

Please Note: Large household appliances (e.g., fridges, washing machines), chemicals, light bulbs, and hazardous waste will not be accepted.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Location: Centennial College – Downsview Campus, Courtyard

65 Carl Hall Road, Toronto (easily accessible via Hwy 401, TTC, and GO Transit)

Event Highlights:

Bring your old electronics: An e-waste recycling bin will be available onsite.

Special Guest Appearance: Test your skills in a friendly shootout challenge with the Raptor and Centennial Colts Mascots —you won't want to miss this!

Score! Fun prizes up for grabs throughout the event!

Media Opportunity: Photo/b-roll capture opportunity with the Raptor and Centennial College Colts Mascots at 1 p.m. Please RSVP to the media contacts listed.

Know before you Go! E-Waste Recycling Tips – Do's and Don'ts:

DO:

Wipe personal data from devices before recycling.

Sort and separate batteries and accessories.

Bring in any broken, obsolete, or unwanted electronics.

DON'T:

Put e-waste in your regular garbage or blue bin.

Drop off items that contain hazardous materials.

Forget to consider donating functioning items.

About LG Electronics Canada, Inc.

LG Electronics Canada, Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a global sales innovator in technology and manufacturing headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, is comprised of three business units - Home Appliances Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, and Eco Solution. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, visit lg.ca.

About Centennial College

Centennial College, founded in 1966, is Ontario's first public college. Anchored primarily in the eastern part of the Greater Toronto Area, the College is renowned for its outstanding teaching, creative curriculum, and robust network of partnerships. Centennial annually welcomes thousands of full-time and part-time students from across the GTA, Canada, and the world. These students pursue their education in diploma, certificate, and degree programs across various fields, including business, media, arts, community and consumer services, engineering technology, health care, and transportation.

About Quantum Lifecycle Partners LP

Quantum is both an I.T. Asset Disposition company and an E-Waste Recycling service provider. With over 35 years of corporate history, a national footprint, commitment to the environment, and robust systems and processes, Quantum develops customized solutions for clients across all sectors.

Media Contacts: LG Electronics Canada Inc., Shari Balga, [email protected], +1 647 261 3603; Centennial College, Michelle Ervin, 647-633-2092, [email protected]