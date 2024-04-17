Featuring upgraded UltraGear™ models and the all-new MyView Smart Monitor, LG's new product innovations meet the gaming, streaming and productivity needs of today's consumer

TORONTO, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - LG Electronics Canada (LG) continues its legacy of delivering innovation for a better life with new additions to its 2024 monitors lineup. Introduced at CES 2024, 2024 UltraGear™ OLED models and the all-new line up of LG MyView Smart Monitors are now available in Canada.

2024 UltraGear™ Lineup

The 2024 LG UltraGear™ OLED lineup includes the CES Innovation Award-winning 32-inch 4K model (32GS95UE), which is the first LG UltraGear™ monitor to be equipped with the new Dual resolution Mode feature. (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada)

The new 2024 LG UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitors lineup is designed with gamers and e-sports athletes in mind. Delivering on visual and audio performance and elevating the gaming experience with gamer-centric designs, the 2024 LG UltraGear™ OLED lineup includes the CES Innovation Award-winning 32-inch 4K model (32GS95UE), which is the first LG UltraGear™ monitor to be equipped with the new Dual resolution Mode feature. This feature enables users to switch between 4K (3,840 x 2,160) at 240Hz and Full-HD (1,920 x 1,080) at 480Hz at their leisure, depending on their needs. The 32-inch UltraGear™ OLED also boasts an impressive 0.03ms (GtG) and a 4-sided virtually borderless design for a stunning and seamless visual display.

Along with the 32-inch model, this lineup also features a 34-inch model (34GS95QE), as well as a 39-inch model (39GS95QE), which feature immersive ultra-wide curved displays and LG OLED technology, the most advanced self-lit pixel technology on the market. Other notable features include a Unity Hexagonal design rear cover for cable management and tilt-, height-, pivot- and swivel-adjustability.

The lineup also welcomes a 27-inch monitor (27GS95QE), which is VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 certified, offering high-brightness screens that produce deep black and enhance the depth and detail of the content displayed. With high refresh rates, fast response times and outstanding picture quality, the new LG UltraGear™ models are ready to support the diverse and ever-changing needs of the modern gamer.

LG MyView Smart Monitors

Designed for productivity and entertainment, the CES Innovation Award-winning line of MyView smart monitors deliver an integrated user experience right on the monitor for user-friendly features and connectivity. Users can stream content, listen to music and work remotely without having to connect to a PC.

Thanks to LG's webOS platform, the latest LG MyView smart monitors boast an intuitive interface, tailored user experience and a world of apps to choose from, including Microsoft 365 and Google Calendar. The monitors are also compatible with AirPlay 2 for enhanced streaming capability and offer built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for connection to the internet and compatible peripherals.

The displays feature a slim form factor with a 3-side virtually borderless design to enhance the viewing experience and save space. Additionally, the 27-inch (27SR5OF) smart monitor features FHD (1920 x1080) IPS panels for vibrant colour and clarity at wide angles.

LG is committed to providing consumers with technology to meet their diverse lifestyle needs and deliver innovation for better life. The latest additions to the LG UltraGear™ OLED lineup and the addition of the all-in-one LG MyView Smart Monitors are a testament to that commitment and further LG's longstanding legacy of OLED leadership and innovation in the monitors category. For more information and where to buy, head to LG.ca.

