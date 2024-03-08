LG ANNOUNCES CANADIAN PRICING AND AVAILABILITY OF 2024 LG GRAM PRO LAPTOP LINEUP

The LG gram Pro is as powerful as it is portable. Weighing in at less than 2 kilograms with a 90W battery for extended use, the LG gram Pro incorporates the slim, ultra-lightweight body it is know for, with all-day battery life. The 2024 LG gram Pro models also include the latest AI-enabled functions on the LG gram Link app, simplifying tasks like file sharing, photo sharing and screen mirroring across LG gram, Android and iOS devices. Available in 16" and 17" models, the LG gram Pro includes an Intel® Core™ Ultra processor that can handle AI workloads without a network connection, a NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB graphics card (models 16Z90SP and 17Z90SP), Dolby Atmos speakers for immersive sound, and an advanced cooling system with a dual fan. The WQXGA high resolution 16:10 aspect ratio OLED display (16Z90SP and 16T90SP models) supports a wide colour gamut, which allows users to see more content with less scrolling, and the full-size backlit keyboard has illuminated keys for typing accurately in dark and dim conditions. As well, the anti-glare panel greatly reduces glare and reflections and automatically adjusts brightness to the lighting where the laptop is being used.

Also included in the 2024 lineup is the 16" LG gram Pro 2-in-1. Weighing in at just 1.39 kilograms, this new addition has been listed in the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ as the lightest 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop and comes equipped with a wireless charging stylus pen for boundless creativity and productivity. The 77W battery allows for extended battery life so that users can move from laptop to tablet and back again.

Both the LG gram Pro and the LG gram Pro 2-in-1 include LG's proprietary software, LG gram Link, which enables users to link up to 10 iOS or Android devices simultaneously1 for the ultimate in connectivity, screen mirroring and file sharing. The models also include AI-based features such as photo search and categorization, as well as LG glance by Mirametrix®, which provides a number of security and health AI features, including offering peace of mind by blurring the screen when it detects someone behind it and locking the screen when the user walks away.

The LG gram Pro (16Z90P and 17Z90SP) and LG gram Pro 2-in-1 (16T90SP) are available for purchase on LG.ca and at various retailers across Canada. From March 8 through April 4, 2024, receive a free portable Monitor and Welcome Kit (LG gram mouse, T-shirt and laptop sleeve, a $550 value) with the purchase of any 2024 LG gram laptop. For more information or to buy, visit LG.ca.

1 Available when LG gram laptops are connected to Android or iOS devices via the same Wi-Fi network or with Bluetooth

LG Electronics Canada Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a USD $64-billion in global sales innovator in technology and consumer electronics headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, is comprised of four business units - Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit lg.ca.

