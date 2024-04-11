Introducing an updated OLED evo TV lineup, compatible SG10TY soundbar and new QNED TVs

TORONTO, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, LG Electronics Canada (LG) announced Canadian pricing and availability of its 2024 home entertainment lineup featuring LG OLED evo TVs, a new 3.1 channel Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar – the LG SG10TY - and new LG QNED TVs.

Equipped with the latest AI-driven technology and an upgraded webOS platform delivering an array of smart features, the 2024 LG OLED evo and LG QNED TVs deliver an enriched home entertainment experience with the latest technology innovation.

The new Alpha 11 (α11) AI processor was designed exclusively for the LG OLED evo G4 Series and provides impressive graphics performance and processing speed. The LG SG10TY’s WOWCAST capabilities allow the soundbar to connect wirelessly to all LG OLED evo G4 TVs while its One Wall design maintains a sleek viewing environment with no visible cables. (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada)

2024 LG OLED evo 4K TVs

Backed by a decade of leadership in OLED innovation, LG's newest OLED evo TVs feature advanced AI upscaling which uses precise pixel-level image analysis, to sharpen blurry objects and background visuals.1 The built-in AI Sound Pro features deliver richer and fuller audio through the TV speakers to create an enhanced viewing environment. The updated AI technology distinguishes vocals from the soundtrack for clear dialogue, creating audio that seems to naturally emanate from the screen's centre.

The LG OLED TV's reputation as the ultimate gaming TV is secure with the latest models featuring several advantages, including an impressive 4K 144Hz refresh rate2 and comprehensive HDMI 2.1 features. These TVs also come with Game Optimizer to switch easily between display presets designed for different gaming genres, and support NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible and AMD FreeSync to eliminate immersion-breaking tearing and stuttering for the most true-to-life gaming experience.

LG OLED evo G4 Series

Designed exclusively for the LG OLED evo G4 Series, the new Alpha 11 (α11) AI processor provides an improved graphics performance and processing speed compared to its predecessor, allowing users to find and choose what to watch fast and without lag. Available in 5 screen sizes (97-, 83-, 77-, 65- & 55-inches), the G4 Series starts at $3099.99, and is available for purchase at lg.ca and select retailers across Canada.

LG OLED evo C4 Series

Equipped with LG's Brightness Boosting technology, the C4 magnifies each individual pixel for luminous quality that shines with every detail, even in well-lit rooms. Available in 6 screen sizes (83-, 77-, 65-, 55-, 48- & 42-inches), the LG OLED evo C4 series starts at $1849.99, and is now available for purchase at lg.ca as well as select retailers across Canada.

LG SG10TY Soundbar

Complementing LG's award-winning OLED evo G4 Series TVs, the LG SG10TY Soundbar (priced at $999.99) serves as the perfect audio companion. With WOW Orchestra activated, together the LG SG10TY soundbar and compatible LG OLED evo G4 TVs harness the full potential of the speakers to create an expanded soundstage. Immersive 3D Spatial Sound3 technology applies channel analysis through a 3D engine to mesmerize listeners with lifelike sound and a compelling sense of space. What's more, LG AI Room Calibration quickly analyses the environment of a room and adjusts the settings, enhancing the audio to harmonize with the room's acoustics. New for 2024, the AI Room Calibration also extends to rear surround speakers, expanding audio immersion and offering more flexibility for installation.

The LG SG10TY's WOWCAST capabilities allow the soundbar to connect wirelessly to all LG OLED evo G4 TVs while its One Wall design maintains a sleek viewing environment with no visible cables. The device's thoughtful design aligns beautifully with the width of a 65" G4 Series OLED evo TV, matching the frame bezel and ultra slim profile, resulting in seamless integration.

LG's WOW interface provides an intuitive and user-friendly method to effortlessly manage soundbar settings and share sound modes with the TV. This Wi-Fi-enabled soundbar provides an upscale listening experience with high-fidelity audio quality for listeners to enjoy their favourite tracks via cloud streaming platforms.

2024 LG QNED TVs

The LG 2024 QNED TV lineup has evolved with the addition of the α8 AI Processor which has greater AI and graphic performance and a faster processing speed.

AI Picture Pro utilizes cutting-edge technology to expertly distinguish faces, objects, and backgrounds within a scene, enriching the texture and fine details for unmatched realism.

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro splits the picture into blocks and analyzes each in real-time to detect the darkest and brightest areas, elevating each detail with precise HDR optimization to deliver three-dimensional image quality.

AI Sound Pro engages viewers with virtual surround sound from the TV's built-in speakers. For a unified audio system, WOW Orchestra seamlessly integrates the TV speakers with select LG Soundbars to create the ultimate 3D sound experience.

LG QNED TVs also feature Quantum Dot NanoCell colour technology to deliver richer and more accurate colours for beautiful and hyper-realistic picture quality and heightened visual depth for a more immersive and three-dimensional home entertainment experience.

The LG 2024 QNED lineup offers an expansive array of screen options that provide customers with options to suit any space.

LG QNED Mini LED TV QNED90

Equipped with Precision Dimming technology, the LG QNED Mini LED TV QNED90 has improved gradations and accurate backlighting control for brighter colours and deeper black levels. And Million Grey Scale differentiates between shades of grey and show gradation with a 20-bit accuracy, resulting in immensely vibrant contrast. This TV comes in 3 screen sizes (86-, 75- & 65-inches) starting at $2099.99 and is available for purchase at lg.ca and select retailers across Canada.

LG QNED TV QNED85T

The LG QNED TV QNED85T has a premium, sophisticated design with a sleek, thin profile that blends into almost any space, and local dimming technology for sharp contrast and exceptional brightness. The TV comes in 5 screen sizes (86-, 75-, 65-, 55- & 50-inches), starting at $1099.99, and is available for purchase at lg.ca and select retailers across Canada.

Enhanced User Experience

LG elevates the home entertainment experience even further with versatile personalization and added convenience. LG 2024 smart TVs come with the latest webOS and can interact with smart home devices, including Apple AirPlay, and has Google Chromecast built-in for improved compatibility with mobile devices. With LG's webOS smart TV platform, users can create up to 10 individual profiles to personalize their experience. And, the home screen's user-friendly interface provides a preview of the user's most recently watched content making the navigation experience even more seamless.

Committed to making technology more inclusive and enhancing the user experience for individuals with diverse abilities, LG TVs offer a wide range of accessibility features within Quick Card's Accessibility section. This means that everyone can now effortlessly find accessibility features on the Home screen. Additionally, remote control tutorials and chatbot services help users access services with just their voice.

Pricing and Availability

For complete product details and where to buy, visit lg.ca.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a USD $64-billion in global sales innovator in technology and consumer electronics headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, is comprised of four business units - Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit LG.ca

__________________

1 Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on source resolution. 2 LG OLED M4, G4, and C4 series TVs with screen sizes up to 83-inches support 4K at up to 144Hz. 3 Immersive 3D Spatial Sound is available in CINEMA/AI Sound Pro Mode of the soundbar.

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

For further information: Media Contacts: LG Electronics Canada, Inc., Shari Balga, C: 647-261-3603, [email protected]