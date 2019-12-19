LG 2020 'Ultra' Monitors Ideal for Professionals and Gamers Alike

2020 LG UltraFine Ergo Display The 2020 CES Innovation Award-winning 32-inch UltraFine "Ergo" 4K UHD monitor (model 32UN880) is an innovative and ergonomic solution that delivers differentiated value. The unique LG Ergo concept brings together the three key elements of image fidelity, ergonomic design and USB-C One Cable solution for a monitor that delivers unbeatable performance, user comfort and a cleaner desk setup at home or at the office. The UltraFine 4K UHD Display Ergo inherits the stunning picture quality LG's UltraFine series is renowned for and more than meets the needs of most professionals thanks to its ability to produce high-resolution images with excellent detail, colour reproduction and colour accuracy.

The LG Ergo was developed for working professionals and anyone who spends a significant amount of time at a desk. The technologically and ergonomically advanced arm-type stand with its high degree of adjustability enables users to create perfectly customized workstations. The LG Ergo stand can extend outward or positioned close to the wall, moved up to eye-level or lowered to the desk. It can even swivel to face the opposite direction for convenient sharing of information with an office colleague. The Ergo monitor can be positioned at the perfect height, distance and angle for a far more comfortable and more sustainable user experience.

This unit's USB-C One Cable solution provides 4K imaging, fast data transfer and power for laptop charging through a single, convenient cable. The LG Ergo also replaces the conventional monitor stand-base with a desk clamp to free up more room, while the One Click mount-system makes setting up the display a quick and simple affair.

2020 LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors

LG's new UltraGear gaming monitors (models 27GN950, 34GN850 and 38GN950) expand on the lineup's strong reputation for blistering speed and excellent picture quality. Demonstrated earlier this year by LG's first 1 millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) IPS display, LG's gaming monitors raise the bar for speedy performance and gorgeous visuals.

Another CES Innovation Award winner, the 27-inch UltraGear 4K UHD monitor (model 27GN950), boasts a 1ms Nano IPS display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, over-clockable to 160Hz. The unit also offers hardware calibration to maximize the ability of LG's IPS technology to realize precise colour reproduction.

A single DisplayPort cable provides support for VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology for virtually lossless performance when handling 4K UHD images.1 In addition to delivering rich, vivid pictures and remarkable speed, VESA DSC is HDR compatible and is NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible, offering variable rate refresh and adaptive sync technology.

Designed to expand gamers' sense of immersion, UltraGear models 34GN850 and 38GN950 feature large 1ms IPS displays and a 160Hz refresh rate.2 For the ultimate gaming experience, models 27GN950 and 38GN950 are VESA DisplayHDR™ 600-certified, while the 34GN850 supports VESA DisplayHDR 400. Both monitors incorporate an upgraded stand that not only looks sleek but is also stronger and more stable.

2020 LG UltraWide Monitor

A longtime leader in widescreen monitors, LG leveraged its expertise in advanced display technologies to develop the 38-inch Curved UltraWide QHD+ monitor (model 38WN95C). Another CES Innovation Award winner, this curved 3,840 x 1,600 model features a 1ms Nano IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and is validated as NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible.

Boasting Thunderbolt™ 3 connectivity, this monitor is a great addition to any workstation. LG's newest UltraWide has three times the screen real estate of a 16:9 Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) monitor, providing ample scope for simultaneously writing code, editing and reviewing all content. Moreover, the monitor's Nano IPS display covers 98 percent of the DCI P3 colour space for incredibly natural and realistic images. Certified as VESA DisplayHDR 600, this monitor delivers a truly dynamic HDR experience on its mammoth 38-inch display.

"Our 2020 monitor lineup surpasses expectations with professional-level performance, picture quality and speed," said Jang Ik-hwan, head of LG's IT business division. "The LG Ergo brings new value to users, ensuring comfort and well-being with its uniquely adjustable stand while the 27-inch UltraGear 4K model offers superior picture quality for the ultimate gaming experience and the 38-inch UltraWide builds on LG's legacy of excellence in 21:9 displays."

CES 2020 visitors will be able to experience first-hand the ultimate user convenience, remarkable picture quality and blazing speed of LG's 2020 Ultra monitors in booth #11100 of Central Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center. See other LG announcements at CES by following #LGCES2020 on social media.

Specifications:



UltraFine ErgoTM UltraGearTM UltraWideTM 32UN880 27GN950 38WN95C Picture Quality Display IPS Nano IPS Nano IPS Size 31.5-inch 27-inch 37.5-inch Resolution 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 4K UHD

(3840 x 2160) UltraWide QHD+

(3840 x 1600) Brightness 350 nits (Typical) 450 nits (Typical) 450 nits (Typical) Colour Gamut DCI-P3 95 percent DCI-P3 98 percent DCI-P3 98 percent Colour Bit 1.07B 1.07B 1.07B Refresh Rate 60Hz 144Hz (160Hz OC) 144Hz Response Time 5ms 1ms 1ms HDR HDR10 VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 Variable Refresh AMD Radeon™

FreeSync DisplayPort Adaptive-Sync G-SYNC® Compatible DisplayPort Adaptive-Sync G-SYNC® Compatible Ergonomics Extend / Retract, Pivot,

Swivel, Height, Tilt Adjustable with C-Clamp & Grommet Height, Pivot, Tilt Adjustable Height, Swivel, Tilt Adjustable Connectivity Thunderbolt 3 - - x 1 USB-C x 1 - - HDMI x 2 x 2 x 2 DP x 1 x 1 x 1 Headphone Out O O O USB 2 down 1 up / 2 down 2 down



1 In 10-bit colour at 144Hz. 2 With overclocking.

About LG Electronics Canada, Inc.

The LG brand was established in 1995. The company is a global leader in electronics, information and communications products, with more than 117 operations around the world, and annual worldwide revenues of more than US $54 billion. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is comprised of five business units - Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Commercial Air Conditioning. The company has offices in Toronto and Vancouver. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include cell phones, flat screen TVs, laptop computers and home appliances. For more information please visit http://www.lg.com/ca_en .

About LG Electronics Monitors & Commercial Display

LG Electronics is a global leader in monitors, personal computers, digital signage and commercial displays and offers a better customer experience for businesses around the globe. LG proudly operates as the only OLED commercial signage provider in Canada. From LG's UltraWide™ Monitors, boasting a 21:9 aspect ratio to LG's IPS monitors with amazing contrast and colour detail, LG is committed to offering high value practical and effective solutions to a wider audience that includes retail, government, hospitality, education and transportation industries. For more information, please visit www.LG.com .

Media Contacts:

Shari Balga

LG Electronics Canada Inc.

C: 647-261-3603

shari.balga@lge.com

Jon Koidis

LG-One Canada

C: 416-433-2332

jon.koidis@lg-one.com

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

Related Links

http://www.lg.com/ca_en

