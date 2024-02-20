Leyad Expands Portfolio with Strategic Acquisition of CDI College Campus in Winnipeg

MONTREAL, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Leyad, a leading player in Montreal's real estate market, announces the acquisition of the CDI College Campus in the heart of Winnipeg's downtown district.

"We are excited about this city's potential and are committed to playing a pivotal role in its continued growth and prosperity," said Henry Zavriyev, CEO of Leyad. "We look forward to leveraging our expertise to unlock the full potential of this exceptional property."

CDI College Campus, located at 280 Main Street, represents a prime investment opportunity within Winnipeg's downtown area. The property, encompassing 24,000 square feet and allowing future high rise development potential of up to 180,000ft and 40 stories is situated in the heart of the city, offering easy access to shopping, green spaces, and the Forks. It sits adjacent to newly developed 300 Main Street, Manitoba's tallest building.

Impressed with the city's vibrant culture and diverse economy, Henry Zavriyev says he looks forward to future investments in Winnipeg and is eager to participate in the ongoing revitalization of its urban center. "We see tremendous opportunity here. The downtown area has experienced significant momentum in recent years. This is our first acquisition in Manitoba, and we are committed to investing in the revitalization and growth of the Winnipeg urban core" said Mr. Zavriyev.

Leyad purchased the property from Artis Reit. According to Artis's COO Kim Riley, "The team at Leyad executed efficiently, and we are pleased to have closed our first transaction together."

The purchase of this landmark building in Winnipeg's downtown reflects Leyad's strategic approach to real estate investment, focusing on properties with strong growth potential and long-term value.

Leyad is a leading real estate development company based in Montreal. Founded by Henry Zavriyev, Leyad specializes in the design, construction, and management of residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. Its team of experts is dedicated to providing high-quality and affordable buildings to families and communities. The company stands out for its commitment to innovation, efficiency, and environmental engagements.

