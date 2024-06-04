Quebec City, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Levio, the North American digital transformation leader, is pleased to announce that it has officially signed the Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems. In doing so, Levio strengthens its pioneering role and commitment to responsible and ethical AI.

Levio signed the Voluntary Code of Conduct on AI. (CNW Group/Levio)

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, praised this initiative. "Artificial intelligence is one of the greatest technological transformations of our age, and our government is committed to providing Canadians and Canadian businesses the tools, and funding, they need to thrive in this digital era. The Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems, paired with our recent $2.4 billion package of measures from Budget 2024, allow leading Canadian organizations, like Levio, to adopt responsible measures that will help build safety and trust as the technology grows well into the future."

François Dion, President and Founder of Levio, added, "As a Code of Conduct signatory, Levio is proud to announce its commitment to the ethical and responsible development and management of artificial intelligence. We recognize AI's potential impact on society and are dedicated to implementing policies that promote transparency, fairness and privacy. This reflects our professionalism and ongoing dedication to AI innovation, which directly benefit our clients."

Elaine Marin, Co-lead of Levio's Artificial Intelligence business line, said, "Levio is honoured to be a signatory of the Code, which allows us to support our clients in responsible generative AI development. This means that in developing generative AI solutions, Levio is committed to approaches and tools that limit generative model biases and avoid potentially harmful impacts on certain groups and on our clients. It's our responsibility to ensure that these solutions do not produce unforeseen consequences. In addition, Levio pledges to keep its consultants' skills at the cutting edge of generative AI advances and collaborate with authorities on the development of responsible AI."

Signing this Code of Conduct is part of Levio's strong and ongoing commitment to the highest standards in artificial intelligence. On the municipal level, Levio has also signed the Montreal Declaration for a Responsible Development of Artificial Intelligence.

Levio is dedicated to using technology responsibly and ethically, and is focused on ensuring that the benefits of AI are universal.

About the Voluntary Code of Conduct

To learn more about the Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems, visit its official website (https://ised-isde.canada.ca/site/ised/en/voluntary-code-conduct-responsible-development-and-management-advanced-generative-ai-systems).

About Levio

Levio is a digital native consulting firm providing services covering all aspects of digital transformation, from business strategies and information technologies to organizational management. Since its creation in 2014, Levio has grown by leaps and bounds, and was listed on America's Fastest-Growing Companies 2021 for its sustainable growth. Moreover, for a second year in a row in 2023, Levio ranked among the top 25 Best Places to Work in Canada according to Glassdoor.

The firm specializes in supporting institutional and corporate clients implementing digital transformation programs and mega-projects. For 10 years, Levio has built its reputation on an outstanding team of consultants who deliver substantial solutions benefiting from new technologies to help its clients gain efficiency and profitability. Levio now comprises nearly 2,000 consultants in Canada, the United States, Morocco, India and France.

Learn more about Levio at www.levio.ca

SOURCE Levio

For further information: please contact: Jacinthe Bellerive, Partner and Marketing & Communications Manager, Levio, 418-951-3039, [email protected]