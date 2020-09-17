Significant transactions in the field of information technology

MONTREAL, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Levio continues its outstanding growth of the last year by acquiring two companies: Logimethods and ERP Connex. These transactions, in addition to broadening the consulting firm's expertise in the field of information technology, bring to more than 900 the number of consultants within the firm.

Consolidate and assert its key role in IT

The addition of these new skills within Levio will allow this leader in digital transformation into new markets.

With these two acquisitions, Levio consolidates and asserts its leading role in IT. The Quebec firm is now positioned as a leading player in the field of information technology in Quebec and Canada.

An economic driver at the time of COVID-19

While many companies are experiencing multiple challenges due to the pandemic, Levio is betting on a plan for evolution and positioning among the largest information technology firms in Quebec. The ever-increasing demand in this field is at the origin of the creation of more than 400 new consultant positions, which will have to be filled in the coming months to meet the needs of the market. These are in addition to the 900 consultants currently at Levio.

More than ever, Levio is establishing itself as a leader in an extremely competitive market. In addition to the Capitale-Nationale, Chaudière-Appalaches and Estrie regions, it is also expanding in the Montreal area where it already counts more than 300 people. An office was also opened in 2017 in Toronto, and last year in Phoenix, Arizona and Rabat, Morocco.

In early 2020, the company, which is constantly expanding its teams, launched a major recruitment campaign and completely overhauled its working conditions to offer its employees a rewarding professional environment tailored to their needs.

Levio nominated at Les Mercuriades

As a sign that Levio is recognized as an employer of choice, the IT firm is one of the Mercuriades nominees in the "Manulife Employer of the Year" category. Levio, which has built its foundation and identity on human values, is very proud of this nomination.

This Quebec firm, whose strength is based on its atypical business model, its culture focused on human contribution and its concern for innovation, is one of the most promising IT companies in Quebec today.

Quotes

"The arrival of Logimethods and ERP Connex in the large Levio family allows us to consolidate our achievements in digital transformation in Quebec. The addition of these new skills within Levio, combined with the arrival last summer of Mr. Jean Royer and Mr. Benoit Boivin as managing partners, will allow us to open up new markets. These two organizations represent a unique potential for development, with consultants in niche areas of expertise, which will enhance Levio's already considerable service offering. New prestigious clients are now being added to ours, and this diversification allows a better match between the needs of our clients and the development of our consultants' careers. "

-François Dion, CEO of Levio

"We see this decision as an opportunity to join a company experiencing exceptional growth and to give our people the chance to further enhance their cutting-edge expertise while opening up new career opportunities. For several years now, Logimethods has been making a difference for its clients, accompanying organizations in their digital transformation. As a leading player in our domain of expertise, we have built an exceptional team and a loyal client base. This is why, with a view to growth and diversification, we decided to seize a unique opportunity by joining a dynamic organization that is in tune with our values."

-Yvon Bérubé, President, Logimethods

"We are very happy to be part of Levio. We have identified, from our first discussions, a great potential for synergy. Our customers will have access to Levio's global solutions offering on both the Business and Technology sides for their digital transformation projects, while being able to continue to rely on the specialized services of ERP Connex. On our side, we bring an additional offer of services to Levio surrounding the implementation, support and evolution of integrated management software packages. This offer will allow Levio to accentuate its global offer in digital transformation. "

-Vincent Bonneau, Executive Vice President, ERP Connex

About Levio

Levio is a consulting firm in the field of information technology and management of organizations. The company specializes in remedial, high risk, and complex enterprise IT and Digital Transformation projects. For the past 6 years, Levio has built its reputation on an outstanding team of consultants delivering large-scale solutions that take advantage of new technologies to help its clients achieve greater efficiency and profitability.

For 6 years, Levio has built its reputation on an outstanding team of consultants who deliver large-scale solutions that take advantage of new technologies to help its clients gain in efficiency and profitability. Levio now has over 800 advisors in its offices in Quebec City, Montreal, Sherbrooke, Toronto, Chicago, Phoenix and Rabat. For more information, visit the website www.levioconsulting.com.

