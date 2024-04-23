QUEBEC CITY, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Ten years ago, Levio was established in Quebec City as a business and IT consulting firm. Today, it is a digital transformation leader, with close to 2,000 consultants in 12 offices on four continents.

The entrepreneurial visionary François Dion founded Levio by assembling a handful of experts to combat the cumbersome bureaucracy and rigid structures that often hinder organizational growth and development. "Levio," derived from Latin, means "to make lighter," and remains the company's watchword.

François Dion, President and Founder of Levio (CNW Group/Levio)

In just ten years, Levio has experienced explosive growth, expanding both organically and through 11 strategic acquisitions. It was listed on Canada's Top Growing Companies for 2022 and 2023, as well as America's Fastest-Growing Companies for 2021. This sustained growth is driven by a strategy of diversification, mergers and acquisitions, and strong partnerships. The 2024 arrival of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) as a financial partner strengthens Levio's position in the market and supports its growth strategy through acquisitions.

With over 300 clients worldwide, Levio leverages its expertise in artificial intelligence, data science, business analytics, cloud computing, and cybersecurity to assist clients in navigating today's complex digital landscape. As labor shortages and complex administrative processes hinder the service level and profitability of organizations, Levio's artificial intelligence offer has become a fundamental element in enabling organizations to fully leverage their investments, mainly in the transition to cloud computing. Levio aims to maximize the growth and profitability of its clients by engaging at inception, and applying its strategy, expertise and know-how.

Levio's stellar reputation in the market stems from its commitment to delivering innovative and efficient solutions, ranging from digital transformation for organizations to autonomous robots in space, showcasing its unwavering support in guiding clients from strategy to execution, from vision to value creation.

Levio's experts thrive thanks to a strong culture rooted in people and performance. "Since our founding, we've attracted top consultants by fostering an intrapreneurial culture and personal growth through our career development platform. To facilitate collaboration, our operating model promotes autonomy and accountability within a flat organizational structure," said Levio President and Founder François Dion.

"We're extremely proud of what we've accomplished over the past ten years," Dion added. "But we won't stop there. We have big plans for the future, especially with the arrival of CDPQ as a financial partner, and we're excited to see what the next decade has in store."

As it celebrates its tenth anniversary, Levio is enthusiastically looking to the future, determined to continue lightening the burden of organizations and driving innovation in the digital world.

