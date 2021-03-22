Leveraging Bell leadership to connect more homes to high-speed Internet in Québec

Bell to bring all-fibre connections to more than 30,000 new residences and business locations by September 2022 in partnership with the governments of Canada and Québec

MONTRÉAL, March 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell announced today that it will roll out high-speed Internet services to several unserved areas of Québec in partnership with the governments of Canada and Québec as part of the "Operation High Speed" initiative. Announced today by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier François Legault, the Bell projects will provide 100% fibre Internet connections to 30,908 homes and businesses in nearly 100 Québec communities.

"Bell applauds this government commitment to connecting all Quebecers, with this cooperation between Québec and the federal government representing a clear and practical example of the leadership needed to accelerate broadband connectivity for everyone," said Karine Moses, Bell's Vice Chair, Québec. "The success of this ambitious project will depend on cooperation and rigorous execution by all players, and Bell is very proud to help lead the way in this historic undertaking. Building the best networks is at the heart of our strategy and we are committed to advancing the way Quebecers communicate with each other and the world."

Last week, Bell reaffirmed its plan to respond quickly to requests for access to its communications infrastructure in anticipation of an increase in the volume of requests over the coming months, underscoring its focus on accelerating the deployment of high-speed Internet to all Quebecers by September 2022.

In February, Bell also announced that it was advancing fibre, wireless and rural network rollouts with at least $1 billion in accelerated capital investment over the next 2 years, the largest such project in Bell's history. This will enable Bell to reach up to a total of 6.9 million urban and rural locations in Canada with high-speed Internet by the end of 2021, while also doubling Bell mobile 5G population coverage.

More details on the new connected communities will be provided in regional announcements over the coming weeks.

About Bell

Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is Canada's largest communications company with more than 22 million residential, business and wireless customer connections across every province and territory. With a goal to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world, Bell provides the most extensive broadband wireless and wireline networks, innovative mobile, TV, Internet and business communication services, and the country's premier television, radio, out of home and digital media brands. Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE). To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to our network deployment and capital investment plans, our business outlook, objectives, plans and strategic priorities, and other statements that are not historical facts. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws and of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe our expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Our network deployment and capital investment plans are subject to risks and, accordingly, there can be no assurance that such plans will be completed or that they will be completed by the expected date. The value of the planned investments assumes our ability to access or generate the necessary sources of capital. However, there can be no certainty that the required sources of capital will be available with the result that the actual investment made by us could materially differ from current expectations. For additional information on assumptions and risks underlying certain of our forward-looking statements made in this news release, please consult BCE's 2020 annual MD&A dated March 4 2021, filed by BCE with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities (available at Sedar.com) and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at SEC.gov). This document is also available at BCE.ca.

