The singer sees firsthand the positive impact of Leucan on clinical research in childhood cancer and the importance of the services the Association provides.

"From the moment I got involved with Leucan, I could see for myself the crucial work of both employees and volunteers who have been supporting cancer-stricken children for 44 years now. I also know just how much of a difference the Association makes in the daily lives of families. It's truly an honour for me to continue to support Leucan and its mission," said Marie-Mai.

Leucan: A vital presence for cancer-stricken children and their families

Leucan was founded in 1978 with the goal to improve recovery rates and the well-being of children with cancer. Over the past 44 years, Leucan has supported more than 20,000 members through this difficult ordeal. Today, the Association is the primary funder of clinical research in pediatric oncology. Thanks to this tremendous contribution, the recovery rate has increased from 15% to over 82%. Leucan also provides financial assistance to families and tools to alleviate their suffering.

"Over the past 44 years, Leucan has developed an unparalleled expertise, providing support, promoting recovery of cancer-stricken children, and improving the well-being of families. With support and services available across the province, families can focus their energies on their child's quality of life. That's the driving force behind the Association," said Juli Meilleur, Executive Director of Leucan.

Next on the 2022 agenda:

A special section on the 2022 Audacieuses in the June 16 edition of Elle Québec magazine

in the edition of Elle Québec magazine The Leucan Shaved Head Challenge, presented by PROXIM: several dates are scheduled, more details at www.tetesrasees.com;

The Leucan-CSN Summer Camp: July 24-August 5, 2022

September: Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Plus, a number of fundraisers and activities across the province: more details at www.leucan.qc.ca.

About Leucan

For more than 40 years, Leucan has been supporting cancer-stricken children and their families, from the day of diagnosis and through every stage of cancer and its effects. As a loyal ally of hundreds of families and thousands of members across the province, the Association provides distinctive and tailored services, delivered by a qualified team with cutting-edge expertise. Additionally, Leucan supports the Leucan Information Centre and is a primary funder of clinical research in childhood cancer in Quebec. With its nine regional offices, Leucan is available to families across the province.

