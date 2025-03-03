Association's digital campaign will help educate Canadians on recognizing and preventing fraud

OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Telecommunications Association is launching a new digital campaign for Fraud Prevention Month to help consumers recognize and protect themselves from fraud. Throughout March, the Let's Fight Fraud Together campaign will highlight how telecom providers are working to protect consumers and provide practical steps that individuals can take to safeguard their personal and financial information.

The campaign will feature digital ads across leading online platforms, raising awareness about fraud and directing Canadians to visit canadatelecoms.ca/anti-fraud for more information about identifying potential fraud, securing devices and accounts, and reporting scams.

"Fraud is a global issue that affects many industries, and telecom providers are committed to helping protect Canadians by investing in advanced network security, educating consumers, and working closely with law enforcement," said Robert Ghiz, President and CEO of the Canadian Telecommunications Association. "However, the changing nature of scams also requires consumers to remain vigilant. This campaign is designed to empower Canadians with knowledge they need to stay safe from fraud."

The Canadian telecommunications industry is actively working to combat fraud through a combination of network security investments, consumer education, and partnerships with law enforcement. Some of the key initiatives include: call blocking and caller ID authentication, spam and scam filtering, employing in-house fraud prevention teams, and collaborating with law enforcement.

There are also actions individuals should take to help protect their personal and financial information. Some key best practices consumers should follow to reduce their risk of falling victim to fraud include:

Be cautious of unsolicited messages and calls

Use strong passwords and enable two-factor authentication (2FA)

Verify websites and links before clicking

Be aware of activity on your accounts

Report suspicious activity.

For more details and additional fraud prevention tips and best practices, visit canadatelecoms.ca/anti-fraud.

About the Canadian Telecommunications Association

The Canadian Telecommunications Association is dedicated to building a better future for Canadians through connectivity. Our members include service providers, equipment manufacturers, and other organizations in the telecommunications ecosystem, that invest in, build, maintain and operate Canada's world-class telecommunications networks. Through our advocacy initiatives, research, and events, we work to promote the importance of telecommunications to Canada's economic growth and social development and advocate for policies that foster investment, innovation, and positive outcomes for consumers. We also facilitate industry initiatives, such as the Mobile Giving Foundation Canada, Canadian Common Short Codes, STAC and wirelessaccessibility.ca.

