CRTC Decision Threatens Investments in Critical Telecom Infrastructure: Canadian Telecommunications Association

Government Action Needed Following CRTC Decision on Wholesale Internet Access

OTTAWA, ON, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Telecommunications Association is deeply disappointed by the CRTC's decision to uphold its earlier ruling that allows Canada's largest national telecommunications companies—Bell, Rogers, and TELUS—to operate as resellers on the networks of their competitors, including smaller regional providers.

If this decision stands, it will lead to reduced investments in network infrastructure, including in rural and remote communities, and ultimately less choice for Canadians. The Association is calling on the Government of Canada to overturn the CRTC's decision and prohibit the three largest providers from reselling service over their competitors' networks.

"Canada's telecom networks are more than just wires and cell towers. They are vital, strategic infrastructure that powers our economy, connects our communities, and are critical to our security and safety," said Robert Ghiz, President and CEO, Canadian Telecommunications Association. "Today's decision sends the wrong signal to the companies that build networks. It will reduce investment, undercut smaller regional providers who took on the risk of building their own networks, and ultimately harm the very consumers the policy claims to protect."

In 2024 alone, Canada's telecom industry invested over $12 billion in network infrastructure—representing 18% of industry revenues and a higher share than counterparts in most developed countries. These investments support not only faster speeds and broader coverage, but also the economic vitality of rural and remote communities where building is hardest and most expensive.

The Commission's decision threatens to reverse that progress. It allows the country's largest network operators to use competitors' network infrastructure at regulated rates rather than continuing to expand and upgrade their own networks. This disincentivizes new builds, harms smaller regional providers, and weakens Canada's ability to deliver next-generation connectivity to all Canadians, especially rural Canadians.

Facilities-based competition—not resale—is the foundation of a sustainable and innovative telecom sector. It is what drives network improvements, affordability, and service differentiation.

"In a time of economic uncertainty and growing digital dependence, now is not the time to undermine investment," said Mr. Ghiz. "Canadians deserve a resilient, future-ready telecom system built on strong, sustained competition among those committed to building and improving our nation's networks. The Government of Canada must act now to ensure that network builders continue to build."

SOURCE Canadian Telecommunications Association

Media Contact: Greg Burch, Canadian Telecommunications Association, [email protected], 204-250-944