OTTAWA, ON , July 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Forty years ago, Canada's first mobile wireless networks were launched—an innovation that laid the foundation for the connected world we live in now. While cell phones were the size of bricks, coverage was limited, and the idea of video chatting or streaming on the go seemed more science fiction than reality, those early networks marked the beginning of a transformation that continues to shape our society.

Today, the Canadian Telecommunications Association is proud to mark the 40th anniversary of mobile wireless services in Canada with the launch of connectedanniversary.ca, a new website showcasing how far wireless has come.

"In 1985, mobile phones could only make voice calls on analog networks, with coverage primarily in urban centres" said Robert Ghiz, President and CEO of the Canadian Telecommunications Association. "Now, mobile connectivity is the backbone of our digital economy, our social lives, and our emergency response systems. It's hard to imagine life without it."

From voice-only analog calls to today's high-speed 5G networks, wireless has evolved into a critical enabler of digital lifestyles, smart infrastructure, and economic growth—transforming virtually every corner of our society.

The new campaign highlights:

A timeline of wireless evolution from 1G to 5G

of wireless evolution from 1G to 5G A look back at how much our devices, and connected lives, have changed

at how much our devices, and connected lives, have changed A heartfelt video spotlighting life-changing moments made possible by mobile

spotlighting life-changing moments made possible by mobile A quiz inviting Canadians to remember their first cell phone

And it's not just about nostalgia. The campaign also recognizes the billions of dollars invested by Canada's facilities-based wireless providers to build and maintain one of the world's most advanced telecommunications infrastructures.

"As we celebrate this incredible milestone, we also look to the future," added Ghiz. "Canada's continued leadership in wireless requires a policy environment that supports investment, innovation, and inclusive connectivity for all Canadians."

To learn more, visit connectedanniversary.ca and share your wireless memories on social media using #ConnectedAnniversary.

