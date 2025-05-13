Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Welcomes New Federal Cabinet Appointments

OTTAWA, ON, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO), the recognized national voice for Métis women and gender-diverse people, welcomes the federal cabinet appointments announced today by Prime Minister Mark Carney. LFMO extends its congratulations to Minister Rechie Valdez on her appointment as Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism).

LFMO is pleased that Women and Gender Equality remains a distinct and dedicated ministry—signaling an ongoing federal commitment to gender equity and inclusion across all sectors of Canadian society.

"We look forward to working closely with Minister Valdez to ensure that the voices and priorities of Métis women and gender-diverse people are reflected in national policies," said Melanie Omeniho, President of LFMO. "Whether it's addressing gender-based violence, advancing inclusive economic policies, or creating leadership opportunities, our communities must be included at every table."

LFMO also acknowledges the newly appointed Minister Rebecca Alty, Crown–Indigenous Relations and Minister Mandy Gull-Masty, Indigenous Services Canada and encourages a strong, action-oriented relationship to address the priorities shared by grassroots Métis women—particularly in areas of child and family wellbeing, advocating for culturally appropriate services, distinctions-based policy development, and responding to the ongoing crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

"True reconciliation requires meaningful partnerships grounded in respect and responsibility," Omeniho added. "We are ready to work collaboratively with both Indigenous Services and Crown–Indigenous Relations to build solutions shaped by the lived experiences of Métis women and gender-diverse people."

LFMO also expresses its ongoing commitment to working with Minister Patty Hajdu in her new role as Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario.

"Minister Hajdu has long demonstrated a deep understanding of the intersecting realities facing Indigenous women," said Omeniho. "Her continued leadership in economic development and family wellbeing will be vital as we work to close systemic gaps and create pathways to opportunity for our communities."

As Canada enters this next chapter of leadership, LFMO urges all Ministers to prioritize gender equity, reconciliation, and culturally informed policy development. Métis women and gender-diverse people have always been leaders, caregivers, and change-makers—and their full inclusion in decision-making processes is not only necessary, but long overdue.

About LFMO:

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for the Métis women across the Métis Motherland, spanning Ontario westward to British Columbia. Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak aims to consult, promote, and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political, and economic interests and aspirations of women and gender diverse people.

SOURCE Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak

For media inquiries, please contact: Meara Belanger, Director of Communications, Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak, Email: [email protected]