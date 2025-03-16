Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Urges Federal Government to Reinstate Dedicated WAGE Ministerial Position

OTTAWA, ON, March 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO) is deeply disappointed and concerned over the absence of a dedicated Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth (WAGE) in the newly appointed cabinet.

Today, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced his new cabinet ministers. Alarmingly, this list does not include a dedicated minister for WAGE. Instead, we believe the position has been folded into an unrelated ministry. Gender-based violence remains pervasive, threatening the lives of Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people across the country. This decision is even more troubling as it coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and the Beijing Declaration of Indigenous Women—landmark commitments to advancing gender equality. Even in a smaller cabinet focused on economic pressures, eliminating this ministerial position sends a troubling message about the government's priorities and its commitment to gender equality, Indigenous women, 2SLGBTQQIA+ rights, and the well-being of youth.

The absence of a dedicated cabinet position will severely hinder efforts to combat gender-based violence and protect 2SLGBTQQIA+ persons and young people. Folding these critical responsibilities into a broader portfolio dilutes the focus, expertise, and resources necessary to address systemic issues effectively. Gender equality demands dedicated leadership, accountability, and sustained attention—none of which can be adequately achieved when treated as an afterthought within an unrelated ministry.

"The elimination of the WAGE minister is completely unacceptable and will only further undermine efforts to protect and empower Indigenous women," says LFMO President Melanie Omeniho. "Gender equity and the eradication of gender-based violence must be top priorities for the Canadian government. This decision directly contradicts the commitments made to women, Survivors, and the fight to end the MMIWG2S+ crisis."

LFMO urges the government to rectify this oversight immediately. The retention of a dedicated WAGE minister is crucial for the safety, well-being, and rights of women and gender-diverse people.

About LFMO:

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for the Women of the Métis Nation across the Métis Motherland, spanning Ontario westward to British Columbia. Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak aims to consult, promote, and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political, and economic interests and aspirations of women and gender diverse people.

SOURCE Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak

Media Requests: Meara Belanger, Director of Communications, [email protected], (613) 255 0557