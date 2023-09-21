Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak supports the Myran and Harris families in their calls to all levels of government to "Search the Landfill"

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak, the National Métis Women's representative organization dedicated to advancing the rights and well-being of Métis women, is calling on all levels of government to take swift and supportive action in support of families of whose loved ones have been dumped in landfill sites.

"We support the Myran and Harris families in calling for the search of the landfills at Winnipeg's Brady Road landfill and the Prairie Green landfill north of Winnipeg for the remains of Indigenous women and girls." said Melanie Omeniho, President of Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak. "We are shocked and saddened at the reluctance of elected officials to do more to find these missing women. We petition all levels of government to take swift and immediate action to search the landfill until every strand of hair of these beautiful women are brought home to their families."

This is Gender Equality Week from September 17 to September 23 in Canada. This year's theme, United for Gender Equality: Stronger Together inspires us to join with the world to promote gender equality and raise awareness about the ongoing challenges faced by women and gender-diverse individuals in our society. Missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ remains a plague within Canadian society.

Since the release of the Federal Action Plan to end MMIWG and 2SLGBTQQIA+ in June of 2021, little has been done to stop the murder and disappearance of Indigenous women. Gender-based violence is the primary threat. Education, prevention, and policy change are pivotal to protecting Indigenous women.

