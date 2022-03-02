Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Stands in Solidarity with Ukraine

OTTAWA, ON, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak / Women of the Métis Nation stands in full support with Ukraine and those who have been affected by the full-scale invasion of the country. As we watch families flee their homes and villages, cities and towns raided in the middle of the night, LFMO supports the Government of Canada's response to assist Ukraine as well as its sanctions against Russia and we hope for an immediate, peaceful resolution.

Throughout the world, women and children are disproportionately impacted by the consequences of war and conflict. Gender-based violence is a common war tactic and women are also often the sole heads of their households, working to keep their family together during and after conflict. These traumas also endure long after war has ended. To ensure that women and children are better protected in situations of conflict, it is essential that they play key roles in post-conflict and peace processes and conversations.

"It is triggering to watch women and children flee their homes and leave their peace and security behind. To those fleeing Ukraine and to those here in Canada whose families, friends and loved ones are in the middle of the crisis, we stand with you. We ask that everyone works in unity in protection of all people living in the Ukraine, and with a special focus on the safety and protection of its most vulnerable citizens," said Melanie Omeniho, President of Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak / Women of the Métis Nation.

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for the Women of the Métis Nation across the Métis Motherland, spanning Ontario westward to British Columbia. Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak aims to consult, promote, and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political and economic interests and aspirations of the Women of the Métis Nation, and their Indigenous allies.

