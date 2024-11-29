Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Sends Message of Support to Survivors and Families of MMIWG2S+ in Vancouver

CAMPBELL RIVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak strongly condemns the deplorable acts of vandalism targeting a memorial dedicated to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit people (MMIWG2S+) along Vancouver Island's Inland Highway.

The memorial, a monument consisting of 48 wooden red dresses, crafted from materials donated by the local community, was built in honour of MMIWG2S+ and has been repeatedly vandalized since its unveiling on May 5, the National Day of Awareness for MMIWG2S+. These acts of racism against Indigenous people are a form of violence that deepens the trauma for Survivors and families of missing and murdered loved ones, many of whom have been seeking justice and answers for years, even decades.

This act of racism toward MMIWG2S+ occurs during the 16 Days of Activism to End Gender-Based Violence, a crucial period dedicated to raising awareness and honouring the women, girls, and Two-Spirit people who have been victims of gender-based violence.

The inaction of the Campbell River municipal government in this matter mirrors the inaction of our federal government. The conclusion of the 2019 National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls resulted in 231 calls for justice to address this ongoing tragedy, none of which have been followed by meaningful action from the Government of Canada.

"It's not enough to denounce hatred; we need real action for our stolen sisters. The MMIWG2S+ crisis has torn families apart for generations, and the Canadian government's complacency continues to perpetuate acts of violence. Our women, girls, and gender-diverse people deserve safety, and it's the government's duty to protect them by working with Indigenous communities to create real, lasting change." - Melanie Omeniho, LFMO President

We stand in unwavering solidarity with the local First Nations and Métis communities impacted by these acts of hate. We offer our heartfelt prayers of peace, hope, and love to the families and loved ones of MMIWG2S+, who have endured profound pain from this devastating tragedy.

About LFMO:

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for the Women of the Métis Nation across the Métis Motherland, spanning Ontario westward to British Columbia. Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak aims to consult, promote, and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political, and economic interests and aspirations of women and gender diverse people.

SOURCE Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak

Media Requests: Meara Belanger, Communications & Public Relations Officer, [email protected], (613) 255 0557