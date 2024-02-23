Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Sends a Message of Support to Our Trans, Non Binary and Two Spirit Community Members

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO), strongly denounces the harmful comments made by Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre this week during a press conference in Kitchener, ON. Sweeping, reckless statements such as these will continue to lead to Two Spirit, trans, non-binary and gender diverse persons being further marginalized in terms of their access to a range of supports, including most especially access to shelters that are meant to protect them from violence and abuse.

According to a Statistics Canada Survey of Safety in Public and Private Spaces (SSPPS) 2018, nearly 58.9% of transgender persons over the age of 15 report violent victimization, a significantly higher rate when compared to their cisgender counterparts at 37.1%. Ensuring safe spaces for our Two Spirit, trans, non-binary and gender diverse community members, and in particular our youth, are essential to their safety and happiness.

LFMO looks to the wisdom shared with us by Cayleigh Borsboom, a Métis youth."No transgender youth wants to invade a space, what we want is to be safe in the spaces where we belong. We want to be safe from being beaten to death for going to the bathroom". We have so much to learn from the experiences of trans, non-binary, two spirit and gender diverse family, friends and community members. Cayleigh continues, "We want to run and play with our friends in sports without adults asking what is between our legs. We want to have bodily autonomy to choose what names and pronouns we use. All we want is to be loved and accepted by our families, friends, and communities."

Melanie Omeniho, President of LFMO stated "It is reprehensible that transgender people have to deal with the physical violence, lateral violence and now they must navigate through political violence. All Canadians have the right to feel safe regardless of their gender or sexual identity."

LFMO supports the creation of space for Métis 2SLGBTQQIA+ persons to join their voices together. In 2020, LFMO began holding "Show Your Pride '' circles for Métis 2SLGBTQQIA+ persons from across the Métis Nation Motherland to share experiences and to hear unique perspectives. LFMO continues to uplift the work of a committee working towards the creation of an action plan to eliminate gender and sexual identity-based violence against Métis 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

"When will they see who we are as human beings? This dangerous rhetoric will lead to violence and suicide of our children," says Charlotte Nolin, a 2SLGBTQQIA+ Grandmother and Traditional Knowledge Holder,. "All we want is to live our lives and to be respected as who we are. Canada is stepping backwards in time to when none of us were safe anywhere."

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for the Women of the Métis Nation across the Métis Motherland, spanning Ontario westward to British Columbia. Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak aims to consult, promote, and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political, and economic interests and aspirations of women and gender diverse people.

