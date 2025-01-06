Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak responds to Prime Minister Trudeau's resignation

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak recognizes the resignation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a significant moment in Canadian political history.

This marks the conclusion of an era of leadership that has shaped the Liberal Party and the nation at large. For nearly a decade, Prime Minister Trudeau has steered Canada through countless unprecedented challenges. During this time, the Liberal government has endeavored to advance the rights and priorities of Métis and other Indigenous peoples. Notably, under this government, Canada adopted the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) through the passage of the UN Declaration Act (UNDA) in 2021. Additionally, under this Liberal government, the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ (MMIWG2S+) people was completed as a critical step in addressing this national tragedy and honouring the voices of Indigenous communities impacted by gender-based violence.

"It is with respect and gratitude that we bid farewell to Prime Minister Trudeau, whose leadership prioritized Indigenous reconciliation in a manner rarely seen at the federal level," said Melanie Omeniho, President of Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak.

We sincerely hope that the next federal leader will build upon this important work, continuing to address these critical priorities. Femicide and gender-based violence are escalating at an alarming rate, as evidenced by the tragic murder of Meghan Gallagher, a Métis woman from Saskatchewan, whose accused killers are currently facing trial. From 2011 - 2021, police reported 1,125 gender-based murders of women and girls in Canada. This growing crisis demands urgent action and attention, including the advancement of Indigenous justice reform, the full implementation of all Calls to Justice and Calls to Miskotahâ to end the ongoing crisis of MMIWG2S+, fully enacting the National Strategies to end gender-based violence, and ensuring the comprehensive implementation of the UNDA. Moreover, we call for a continued commitment to elevating and centering the voices of Métis and all Indigenous women in shaping policy across every sector.

As Canada transitions into a new phase of political leadership, we look forward to the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for all Canadians. We remain committed to advancing the rights and well-being of Métis women and gender diverse people, as the nation embraces this moment of change and renewal.

About LFMO:

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for the Women of the Métis Nation across the Métis Motherland, spanning Ontario westward to British Columbia. Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak aims to consult, promote, and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political, and economic interests and aspirations of women and gender diverse people.

