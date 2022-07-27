Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Responds to Papal Apology

OTTAWA, ON, July 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak / Women of the Métis Nation is standing in support of Indigenous communities, families and residential school survivors across Canada during this week of reconciliation activities led by the Roman Catholic Church.

This week has resulted in the re-opening of traumatic wounds for many, and we are concerned about the well-being and mental health of survivors, families, and community members who are impacted by residential and day school traumas. LFMO continues to support the push for the reform of policies that focus on providing safe, Métis-specific healing spaces for Métis communities, survivors, and their families.

"There is a lot of work we all must do as we move forward and heal together," said Melanie Omeniho, President of Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak. "Both Pope Francis' visit and apology reinforce the importance of the work Métis communities and survivors are doing on the ground with regards to the recovery and alleviation of the trauma that they have been subjected to. LFMO continues to advocate for our communities and advocates for safe spaces for healing so we can move forward together in wellness."

To the families and communities across the Motherland who are still healing from the residential school system, we see you and the incredible strength you carry. To those who never came home, we will always remember you and with all that we do, we honour you.

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for the Women of the Métis Nation across the Métis Motherland, spanning Ontario westward to British Columbia. Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak aims to consult, promote and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political and economic interests and aspirations of the Women of the Métis Nation, and their Indigenous allies.

