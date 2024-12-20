Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Responds to 2024 Fall Economic Statement

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak is deeply disappointed with the 2024 Fall Economic Statement, which unjustly attributes the federal deficit to Indigenous legal claims.

The 2024 Fall Economic Statement (FEC) asserts that the federal deficit of $61.9 billion was largely driven by the cost of Indigenous legal claims, suggesting that without this factor, the deficit would have been just over $40 billion. However, this overlooks the federal government's unfulfilled obligations to Indigenous peoples, as outlined in the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (UNDA).

The 2021 "Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People" committed to addressing the systemic factors that drive the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Gender-Diverse People (MMIWG2S+). However, the 2023-2024 Federal Pathway Annual Progress Report reveals little to no meaningful progress in addressing this crisis. Furthermore, key promises—such as the establishment of an Indigenous and Human Rights Ombudsperson—remains unfulfilled. Further, the establishment of a "Red Dress Alert System" has not been funded beyond a regional pilot project.

More than six in ten Indigenous women have experienced physical or sexual assault in their lifetime. Additionally, Indigenous women and girls are disproportionately represented in long-term, unresolved missing persons cases. The ongoing racism, colonialism, and discrimination faced by Indigenous peoples continue to contribute to violence against our women, exacerbated by a troubling lack of sufficient political action.

"As grassroots Métis women who are directly impacted by the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, we have yet to see meaningful progress on the promises made by the federal government to address this crisis," said LFMO President Melanie Omeniho. "The lack of urgency in ensuring the safety of our women is deeply disturbing and fails to reflect the responsibilities and obligations that Canada has acknowledged in its pledge to uphold the rights of Indigenous peoples."

The statement from the federal government included in the FES serves to reinforce harmful stigma against Indigenous peoples and risks further perpetuating violence towards our women, girls, and gender-diverse individuals. We acknowledge that the Liberal leader has reshuffled his cabinet this week, and we sincerely hope this marks a shift away from counterproductive scapegoating. Instead, we call for a renewed focus on meaningful action to address Canada's long-overdue obligations to Indigenous communities—actions that reflect genuine commitment and accountability.

About LFMO:

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for the Women of the Métis Nation across the Métis Motherland, spanning Ontario westward to British Columbia. Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak aims to consult, promote, and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political, and economic interests and aspirations of women and gender diverse people.

SOURCE Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak

Media Requests: Meara Belanger, Director of Communications, [email protected], (613) 255 0557