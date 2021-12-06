Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Recognizes National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak / Women of the Métis Nation (LFMO) recognizes today as the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women in memory of the fourteen women whose lives ended because of gender-based violence and misogyny at Polytechnique Montréal thirty-two years ago. While we work to raise awareness and prevent violence against women and gender diverse people, we must also remember and honour those lost to gender-based violence.

Many factors have caused women, including Métis women and gender-diverse people, to be at an increased risk of violence within their homes, communities and more broadly, across Canada. LFMO dedicates much of its work to eradicating the societal and systemic factors leading to this grim reality.

"Gender-based violence is not a women's issue but a whole of society issue that detrimentally impacts all women and gender-diverse people, however with intersecting identity factors, Métis women are disproportionately impacted" says Melanie Omeniho, President of Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak.

Our ongoing work to respond to and prevent situations of gender-based violence, LFMO is developing a trauma-informed toolkit for service providers assisting Métis women and gender diverse people fleeing violence. In addition to immediate interventions, LFMO recognizes the importance of integrating strengths-based approaches to ending gender-based violence. Narratives and initiatives that highlight the unique and positive contributions of Indigenous women across Canada are essential. LFMO strives to uplift women through leadership development opportunities.

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for the Women of the Métis Nation across the Métis Motherland, spanning Ontario westward to British Columbia. LFMO aims to consult, promote and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political and economic interests and aspirations of the Women of the Métis Nation, and their Indigenous allies.

