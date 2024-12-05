Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak President Melanie Omeniho Responds to Statement from Metis Nation of British Columbia

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak responding to the statement released by Métis Nation British Columbia on December 5, 2024, regarding conducting business within the province of British Columbia.

Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak is mandated to represent and promote the human and Indigenous rights, and the economic, social, and political needs, interests and aspirations of Métis women, Two-Spirit and gender-diverse people across the Métis Motherland. We represent the voices of grassroots Métis women. Our name, gifted to LFMO in ceremony means "the Métis Women Who Own Themselves".

As a national organization, we amplify the voices of Métis women and gender-diverse kin across the Métis Motherland. The work of honouring and celebrating Métis youth and creating safe spaces for 2SGBTQQIA+ kin is part of our mandate. Our mandate was not established by any Métis government but through the voices of Métis women who set our course since 2010.

LFMO's work does not center within the jurisdiction of any single province, nor do we involve ourselves in the governance structures of provincial Métis organizations. Our work is centered in policy, advocacy and research. We are not a direct-service organization.

We have recently learned that the Métis Nation British Columbia has chosen to distance itself from the Métis Nation Council. It is disheartening despite this, the Métis Nation British Columbia has issued a statement against Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak. With so much important work to be done across the Métis Motherland, it is concerning to see significant energy directed toward undermining the efforts of others.

Given the current political climate surrounding Métis governments across the homeland, LFMO refrains from intervening. We remain focused on fulfilling our responsibilities as per our strategic plan. We are willing and open partners in any work across the Métis Nation.

Despite the divisions and power struggles within Métis governments, we remain steadfast in our original mandate, which has been expanded only to include gender-diverse kin. LFMO continues to be a strong and resilient advocate for all Métis voices

Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak remains committed to fostering relationships agreements to move forward positively and collaboratively, ensuring better outcomes for Métis women and gender-diverse kin. As previously communicated to Métis women's representative organizations, we are eager to establish these agreements so that in solidarity, we address the priority areas identified by Métis women and gender-diverse individuals.

We remain laser-focused on fostering unity and progress for all Métis people. With a strength-based approach, we continue to honor the legacy of our ancestors, striving to make them proud through our actions. We eagerly look forward to the day when harmony and unity prevail across the Métis Motherland, enhancing the well-being of every Métis individual through our collective strength.

Melanie Omeniho, President, Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak

SOURCE Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak

Media Requests: Meara Belanger, Director of Communications, [email protected], (613) 255 0557