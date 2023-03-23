Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak President Melanie Omeniho receives Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal

EDMONTON, AB, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Today at the Queen Elizabeth II Building in Edmonton, Alberta, President Melanie Omeniho was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal. This commemorative medal was created to celebrate the 70th anniversary year of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's accession to the throne and will be awarded to Alberta citizens who have devoted their time and effort to serving others in their communities, Alberta, and Canada. President Omeniho is one of 7000 residents of Alberta being awarded with the medal for their significant contributions to Canada, Alberta, their communities, and fellow citizens.

President Omeniho, who has served as the President of Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak since 2012 has devoted many years to representing Métis women and their priorities at various national and international tables working with both Indigenous and other governments. A descendent of the Métis community of Lac Ste. Anne, President Omeniho has contributed her extensive knowledge and experience in economic development, community development, social programming and child and family services to advocate on behalf of Métis women and to effect change.

"I am humbled and honored by being presented with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal alongside so many deserving Indigenous leaders within the Province of Alberta" says President Omeniho.

SOURCE Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak

For further information: Media Requests: Crystal Davidson, Executive Support & Communications Advisor, [email protected], (780) 298-5581