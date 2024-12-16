Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Mourns the Passing of Indigenous Land Rights Lawyer and Métis Self-Government Champion Jim Aldridge

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - It is with profound sadness that Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak acknowledges the passing of trailblazing lawyer Jim Aldridge last week. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and all who held him dear, including the citizens of the Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) and the Nisga'a Nation, for whom his legal work will leave a lasting legacy.

A dedicated champion of Indigenous land rights, a staunch defender of Métis self-government, and a profound expert on Canadian treaty history, Aldridge had a distinguished and impactful career advocating for the rights and interests of numerous Indigenous communities. He represented the Nisga'a Nation in treaty negotiations beginning in 1980, serving as lead counsel for much of that time. His leadership in litigation was instrumental in securing a historic modern-day treaty between the Nisga'a Nation and the Canadian federal government.

Aldridge was also a key member of the legal team that represented the MMF in its legal action concerning Métis land rights under the Manitoba Act, playing a pivotal role in supporting negotiations related to those rights, leading the MMF to victory in the landmark MMF v. Canada land claim of 2013 and the eventual signing of the MMF's historic modern-day Treaty with Canada in November 2024.

Aldridge was also instrumental in the passage of Bill S-13, which amended the federal Interpretation Act to include a general non-derogation clause, which "indicates that all federal laws [...] should be interpreted to uphold, and not diminish, the Aboriginal and treaty rights of First Nations, Inuit and Métis recognized and affirmed by section 35 of the Constitution."

"I was deeply saddened to learn of Jim Aldridge's passing. His pioneering work as a champion of Indigenous land rights has left an enduring legacy in the lives of Indigenous peoples across Canada. It is my sincere hope that his life's work continues to inspire progress and that his legacy is honoured and upheld for generations to come," – Melanie Omeniho, President, Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak.

Aldridge's legal expertise made him an invaluable asset not only to the legal community but, more importantly, to Indigenous peoples across Canada. Aldridge's legacy is a powerful testament to his unwavering passion, commitment, and tireless dedication to advancing justice and equity for Indigenous nations throughout his storied career.

