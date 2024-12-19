Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Mourns Friend, Mentor, and Metis Rights Advocate Muriel Stanley Venne

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - It is with deep sadness and grief that we acknowledge the passing of Metis Matriarch and lifelong advocate for Metis rights, Muriel Stanley Venne. We extend our sincerest condolences to all who knew Muriel, including her family, friends, and colleagues.

For decades, Muriel devoted herself to advancing the rights of Métis and other Indigenous peoples in the areas of employment, education, and justice. In 1973, she was appointed commissioner to the newly established Alberta Human Rights Commission. In the following decade, Muriel founded the Women of the Metis Nation–an organization dedicated to promoting the advancement of Metis women– in Alberta, for which she also served as president. Muriel later served as chair of the Aboriginal Commission on Human Rights and Justice, where she founded the Institute for the Advancement of Aboriginal Women (IAAW) in 1994.

Muriel dedicated herself to inspiring and empowering the women around her, admired by many in her life as a Metis Matriarch, mentor, and teacher. Her presence was a guiding force, uplifting those who were fortunate enough to learn from her wisdom and strength.

As a fierce advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG2S+), Muriel was a close friend and loyal ally of LFMO. Her work in justice profoundly influenced how Canadian law and the criminal justice system respond to systemic violence against Indigenous women. She brought attention to incidents of discrimination, such as in the case of Cindy Gladue, as emblematic of the broader mistreatment of Indigenous women within the criminal justice system.

"Muriel was not only a powerful activist, but an incredible woman, and my personal mentor," says LFMO President Melanie Omeniho. "She was a true gift to us all, and her presence will be deeply missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. I have no doubt her legacy will endure for generations to come."

A survivor of gender-based violence, Muriel remained steadfast in her commitment to the safety of Indigenous women. In 2005, she was named a Member of the Order of Canada, becoming the first Métis recipient in recognition of her advocacy and her role in raising national awareness of the MMIWG2S+ crisis. That same year, she received the Governor General's Commemorative Award for the Persons Case. Throughout her career, Muriel earned numerous accolades, including the Queen Elizabeth II Golden and Diamond Jubilee Medals, the Alberta Centennial Medal, and an Honorary Bachelor of Arts from MacEwan University. In 2017, the Alberta government named a building the "Muriel Stanley Venne Provincial Centre" in her honour.

Reflecting on this tribute, Muriel said, "I hope this is a sign to young women and girls across the country that they can raise their voices and demand to be treated with respect."

About LFMO:

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for the Women of the Métis Nation across the Métis Motherland, spanning Ontario westward to British Columbia. Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak aims to consult, promote, and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political, and economic interests and aspirations of women and gender diverse people.

