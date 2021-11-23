Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Looks Forward to Liberal Government's Third Term and Recognizes Historic Throne Speech by Governor General Mary Simon

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak / Women of the Métis Nation supports the continued priorities identified in the federal government's Speech from the Throne, delivered by Governor General Mary Simon on Parliament Hill this afternoon in English, French, and Inuktitut. LFMO also recognizes and honours that this is the first time in history that an Indigenous woman has delivered the Speech from the Throne, with Governor General Mary Simon as Canada's first-ever Indigenous Governor General.

This Speech from the Throne placed a priority on reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, "Already, I have seen how Canadians are committed to reconciliation. Indigenous Peoples are reclaiming our history, stories, culture and language through action," said Governor General Mary Simon. Along with commitments to advance reconciliation, to create distinctions-based mental health supports, to create more affordable housing and child care and to end homelessness, the federal government also pledged to get to the root of what took place in Canada's residential schools and the lingering impacts.

As Métis women continue to be disproportionately impacted by climate change impacts, such as the recent mass flooding in British Columbia and in several Métis communities over the last couple years across the Motherland, the federal government's priorities to more boldly improve emergency response measures are essential.

"Along with meaningful commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous people, LFMO looks forward to the implementation of the federal government's Missing and Murdered Women and Girls National Action Plan and its 10-year National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. We are heartened by this ongoing commitment in today's Speech from the Throne." said Melanie Omeniho, President of Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak / Women of the Métis Nation.

In August 2021, LFMO signed the Canada - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Declaration to commit both the federal government and LFMO to working collaboratively in advancing the safety, security and well-being of the people of the Métis Nation. LFMO looks forward to continuing to work side by side with the federal government as it works on its priorities across the Motherland.

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for the Women of the Métis Nation across the Métis Motherland, spanning Ontario westward to British Columbia. Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak aims to consult, promote and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political and economic interests and aspirations of the Women of the Métis Nation, and their Indigenous allies.

