Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Looks Forward to Advancing Reconciliation Alongside New Cabinet

OTTAWA, ON, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO) looks forward to working alongside the 29th Parliament and thanks former Ministers for their collaboration. LFMO also looks forward to working with key cabinet members in advancing the priority areas as detailed in the Canada-LFMO Relationship Declaration.

LFMO in particular would like to acknowledge the collaborative efforts of the Honourable Marc Miller, formerly Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, who is now Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship. LFMO also congratulates the newly appointed Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Gary Anandasangaree, and looks forward to continuing to address the issues that impact the full and equal participation of Métis Nation women and gender diverse persons across the Métis Nation Motherland in the spirit of trust, respect and co-development.

Additionally, LFMO will continue to deepen its work and relationships with Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien as well as Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu as they work to collaboratively advance the best interests of Metis women and gender diverse persons in their respective portfolios.

"LFMO anticipates putting into action what we have been working on with the outgoing ministers as well as setting forth a pathway for substantial, systemic changes that are required to reaffirm the strengths of Métis women and gender diverse persons," said LFMO President Melanie Omeniho.

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for the Women of the Métis Nation across the Métis Motherland, spanning Ontario westward to British Columbia. Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak aims to consult, promote, and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political, and economic interests and aspirations of women and gender diverse people.

SOURCE Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak

For further information: Media Requests: Crystal Davidson, Executive Support & Communications Advisor, [email protected], (780) 298-5581