Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Honours the 30th Anniversary of the UN Beijing Declaration at 69th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women

NEW YORK, March 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, on International Women's Day, we commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration— a historic policy that revolutionized the fight for women's rights and continues to shape feminist advocacy worldwide.

This milestone is particularly significant as Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak attends the 69th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) in New York City, from March 10th - 14th, to continue advocating for Métis women's rights and to honour both the UN Beijing Declaration and the Beijing Declaration of Indigenous Women.

The Beijing Declaration of Indigenous Women, signed the UN Beijing Declaration, aligned with its broader goals while addressing crucial gaps. This 50-point policy called attention to systemic drivers of poverty and inequality, the ongoing colonization of Indigenous lands, and the role of Western institutions in undermining Indigenous tradition, culture, and language. It also highlighted the overlooked impacts of globalization, militarization, and forced displacement on Indigenous women. Among the signatories was LFMO President Melanie Omeniho's mother, whose legacy of advocacy continues to inspire her daughter's ongoing work.

"My mother was part of this pivotal work 30 years ago, and today, we continue that fight—working tirelessly for the safety, equality, and self-determination of all Métis women. Our advocacy will not stop until these rights are fully realized," says LFMO President Melanie Omeniho.

The 69th Session of the CSW will focus on reviewing the implementation of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, evaluating its impact on gender equality and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and addressing ongoing challenges. LFMO is excited to share insights from the conference in the coming week. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and X at @womenofthemetis for updates on this historic event.

