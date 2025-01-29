Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak highlights lack of progress on 231 Calls to Justice at Third Annual Indigenous/Federal/Provincial/Territorial MMIWG2S+ Roundtable

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO) President Melanie Omeniho attended the Third Annual Meeting on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ Persons (MMIWG2S+), which serves as a platform for Indigenous groups and federal, provincial, and territorial (FPT) governments to engage in dialogue focusing on the 231 Calls for Justice for MMIWG2S+.

In June 2019, the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls issued its Final Report, which outlined 231 Calls for Justice to address the underlying causes of violence against Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. For over a decade, LFMO has led the fight for justice for Métis MMIWG2S+, releasing the 2021 report entitled "Weaving Miskotahâ", which emphasized 62 Calls for Miskotahâ — or "change". Developed through consultation with hundreds of Métis individuals, the report emphasizes culturally informed approaches and actionable solutions to ensure the safety and well-being of Métis communities, including a Métis-specific Action Plan.

In a statement, LFMO President Omeniho cited little meaningful progress to end the violence impacting Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals in the year since the FPT had last convened.

"The statistics haven't changed; our women, girls and 2SLGTBQQIA+ people are no safer, and the reality is that they still go missing or murdered," Omeniho stated. "Métis families and communities are living in fear, grief, and injustice every day."

Nearly six years after the Final Report, only two Calls for Justice have been addressed, with little progress on the others — including the establishment of a Red Dress Alert, which would serve as a national public alert system for Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals who go missing, similar to an Amber Alert.

"No more delays, no more excuses," Omeniho said. "We must see immediate, sustained support for impacted Métis people and survivors. These priorities are not 'low hanging fruit'; the lives of women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ are not 'quick wins'. There is no 'quick fix'."

We urge Canada to move beyond words to meaningful action, taking full accountability for the crisis and working together to protect all women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. We call for greater attention, support, and investment for Indigenous-led grassroots work from Canadian FPT governments.

2021 Weaving Miskotahâ Report: https://metiswomen.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/Weaving-Miskotaha-July-2021-report.pdf

About LFMO:

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for the Women of the Métis Nation across the Métis Motherland, spanning Ontario westward to British Columbia. Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak aims to consult, promote, and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political, and economic interests and aspirations of women and gender diverse people.

SOURCE Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak

Media Requests: Meara Belanger, Director of Communications, [email protected], (613) 255 0557