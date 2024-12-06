Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Denounces Ontario's Proposed Measures to Address Unhoused Encampments

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO) strongly opposes the measures proposed yesterday by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, which seek to undermine the constitutional rights of unhoused individuals who, through no fault of their own, have been forced to live in encampments due to systemic barriers and a lack of supportive resources.

In response to an appeal from 12 Ontario mayors, Ford announced plans to introduce new legislation to "restore public order", including heavier penalties for the public use of illicit drugs, and for people who "deliberately and continually break the law". Ford stated that his government is prepared to invoke Section 33 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the "notwithstanding clause," to advance the legislation, despite potential court challenges over violations of fundamental freedoms.

Under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, unhoused individuals share the same constitutional rights as all Canadians. Ford's proposal to use the Charter's notwithstanding clause would deny unhoused individuals or those facing mental health or substance use issues their fundamental constitutional rights, including the right to life, security, and freedom from discrimination.

"The criminalization of homelessness is not just an affront to human dignity, it is a violation of fundamental rights—denying people their right to life, security, and freedom from discrimination simply because they have no place to call home." - Melanie Omeniho, LFMO President.

Ford's proposed legislation poses an urgent threat to countless individuals experiencing homelessness in Ontario—people whose struggles are often rooted in systemic issues like a lack of affordable housing, poverty, unemployment, and abuse. If this legislation moves forward, it will further criminalize those who are already vulnerable and push them deeper into crisis. We must act now to protect the rights and dignity of those who have been marginalized for too long.

About LFMO:

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for the Women of the Métis Nation across the Métis Motherland, spanning Ontario westward to British Columbia. Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak aims to consult, promote, and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political, and economic interests and aspirations of women and gender diverse people.

