Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Congratulates Newly Elected National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, RoseAnne Archibald

OTTAWA, ON, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO) / Women of the Métis Nation, the National Indigenous Women's Organization representing Métis women across the Métis Nation Motherland, is honored to congratulate the new National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, RoseAnne Archibald, of Taykwa Tagamou Nation.

This is a historic moment for First Nations women, and all Indigenous women across Canada, as National Chief Archibald is the first woman to ever hold this position in the 39-year history of the Assembly of First Nations.

National Chief Archibald notes that, coming from a leadership family, it's important for her to continue on a journey of serving First Nations (APTN June 22 2021). Having just completed a three-year term as the Assembly of First Nations' Regional Chief for Ontario, Archibald is now taking on the duties of the highest position within the Assembly of First Nations in Canada.

President Melanie Omeniho, on behalf of Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak and the Women of the Métis Nation, congratulates "National Chief Archibald on her historic win, and we look forward to continued and strengthened work alongside the Assembly of First Nations Women's Council. We send National Chief Archibald our sincere best wishes and we are excited to witness her leadership in action."

LFMO has worked collaboratively and cooperatively with the Assembly of First Nations Women's Council for several years, on issues of mutual importance to Indigenous Women across Canada, including the National Action Plan on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People.

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for Métis women across the Métis Nation Homeland - our Métis Motherland. LFMO aims to consult, promote and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political and economic interests and aspirations of Métis Nation women, Two-Spirit and LGBTQQIA+ folks.

