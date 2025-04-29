Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Congratulates Mark Carney and the Liberals on Election Victory

OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO) extends its sincere congratulations to Prime Minister Mark Carney on his election victory. We acknowledge the significance of this moment as an opportunity to advance reconciliation, equity, and meaningful change for Métis women, gender-diverse people, and all Canadians. In this spirit, we look forward to continuing our collaborative relationship with the Liberal government and working alongside Prime Minister Carney to uphold these shared commitments.

"This is a pivotal moment for our country—one that calls for unity, courage, and a renewed commitment to justice and equity," says LFMO President Melanie Omeniho.

In recent years, Canada has witnessed an alarming rise in societal division, political polarization, and acts of violence directed at political leaders. This election stands as a stark and powerful reflection of that deepening divide—rooted in issues of racism, denialism, and entrenched systemic prejudice.

"We are living through a time of profound division and growing polarization, but we must not lose sight of the shared values that bind us together. The safety, dignity, and well-being of Métis women and gender-diverse people cannot—and must not—become casualties of political discord," says Melanie Omeniho.

Canada cannot afford to be distracted by the politics of division. When energy is spent fueling fear, denying lived realities, or preventing justice, it directly delays progress on the urgent issues that matter to us all—affordability, safety, health, education, and the rights of future generations. The path forward demands more than polite dialogue; it requires courage, accountability, and a clear rejection of values that perpetuate harm. True collaboration is only possible when grounded in respect for human rights, equity, and the dignity of all people. This is the foundation on which a just and inclusive Canada must be built.

"The path forward demands humility, mutual respect, and a collective will to create lasting change—not just for today, but for generations to come," says Melanie Omeniho.

As LFMO continues to forge a path forward, we remain steadfast in our mission to support, uplift, and protect the safety and well-being of Métis women and gender-diverse people. Although we look forward to continued collaboration with the Liberal government in this work, we also welcome the partnership of allies from all political backgrounds. Our vision is clear: a world where all women can live in safety, dignity, and self-determination—a future we believe all Canadians can stand behind.

