Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Concludes Successful Annual Métis Women's Policy Forum

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak / Women of the Métis Nation (LFMO) successfully concluded its 4th Annual Métis Women's Forum in Ottawa, Ontario last week.

Bringing together over 200 Métis grassroots activists, changemakers, community leaders and government officials each year for four days, the Forum provides a safe space for Métis women to collectively discuss important policy issues impacting them, their families, and their communities. Topics ranged from housing, gender-based violence, justice, environment and climate change and disability and throughout the day and evenings, LFMO provided opportunities for cultural activities such as beading, music and entertainment as well as feasts.

"With this being the first Métis Women's Policy Forum to take place in-person since the pandemic, finally Métis aunties, mothers, daughters, sisters and kokums can begin and end the day together, share meals and space together and open their hearts with one another," said Melanie Omeniho, President of LFMO. "We look forward to sharing what we heard, including all of the wisdom, recommendations, stories and perspectives, with our communities, our partner organizations and the federal government very soon."

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for the Women of the Métis Nation across the Métis Motherland, spanning Ontario westward to British Columbia. Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak aims to consult, promote, and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political, and economic interests and aspirations of Women and gender diverse people.

For further information: Media Requests: Victoria Pruden, Director of Operations, [email protected], 613-890-7167