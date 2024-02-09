Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Celebrates Today's Supreme Court of Canada's Unanimous Decision Around Jurisdiction Over Child and Family Services

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO), the National Métis Women's representative organization dedicated to advancing the rights and well-being of Métis women, is pleased that the Supreme Court of Canada rendered its decision today against the Government of Quebec's challenge to Bill C-92, "An Act Respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis Children, Youth and Families". The decision reconfirms that Indigenous people's inherent right of self-government includes jurisdiction over Child and Family Services.

Melanie Omeniho, President of Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak, a defender for over 35 years of Métis women, children and families stated "This decision was imperative to asserting Métis jurisdiction of our children involved in child welfare. It is fundamental to bringing our children home to our Nation and supporting their identity as Métis people. The ability to protect Métis children and families lies at the heart of the Métis Nation's ongoing survival and well-being".

Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak contributed to the development of Bill C-92, passed in June 2019 advocating for jurisdiction of Métis delivered child and family services. As intervenors in this case, LFMO recognized the serious impact a negative decision on this matter would have had on Métis children, women, and families across the Métis Nation motherland.

Impacts of colonization such as the sixties scoop, Residential Schools and child welfare systems have ripped the heart from Métis women. Métis jurisdiction over child welfare will return Métis children back to the arms of their mothers and families.

This decision reconfirms that Bill C-92 and the right to jurisdiction over child and family services has a solid foundation based on the constitutionally protected rights of Métis people under section 35.

SOURCE Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak

For further information: Media Requests: Lisa Pigeau, Director of Intergovernmental Relations, [email protected], (613) 404-4481