Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

OTTAWA, ON, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO) honours Indigenous Peoples Day as a day to celebrate the incredibly rich histories and cultures of the Métis, Inuit and First Nations peoples from coast to coast to coast.

LFMO also looks forward to the federal government's update later today on the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) legislation. In partnership with the Métis National Council (MNC), LFMO participated in conversations leading up to the passing of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act and has been following the Government of Canada as it determines its implementation process and next steps.

"Summer Solstice, or June 21, is the longest day of the year and a time of great celebration for Indigenous communities and nations," said President Melanie Omeniho. "Today especially, LFMO encourages all non-Indigenous Canadians to participate in their local community events so that they can learn more about whose land they live on as well as the history, beauty and diversity of the Métis people, the Inuit and First Nations communities across Canada."

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for the Women of the Métis Nation across the Métis Motherland, spanning Ontario westward to British Columbia. Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak aims to consult, promote, and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political, and economic interests and aspirations of women and gender diverse people.

