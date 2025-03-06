Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Celebrates Historic Settlement for Metis Residential School Survivors

OTTAWA, ON, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak stands in solidarity with the Survivors of the Île-à-la-Crosse residential school in Saskatchewan and acknowledges their hard-fought victory in gaining recognition for their experiences.

The settlement, which includes $27 million for Survivors and $10 million for trauma-related services and healing, marks a significant step toward justice for Métis Survivors of the Île-à-la-Crosse residential school. During its operation from the 1820s until 1976, 1,500 children were forced to attend the school, the majority of them being Métis, before it finally closed after being severely damaged by a fire. Survivors of the school say they suffered traumatic abuses while in attendance.

"We recognize this historic settlement as an important step toward justice for Métis Survivors and honour their unwavering advocacy in the face of profound hardship," says LFMO President Melanie Omeniho.

Métis survivors have long been excluded from compensation agreements, leaving their pain and trauma largely unacknowledged. The abuses they endured in residential schools have been consistently overlooked, denying them the recognition and justice they deserve for their suffering. Survivors of the Île-à-la-Crosse school have fought tirelessly for justice and recognition, embodying the courage and resilience of the Métis people. The class-action lawsuit against Canada was first filed in 2005, followed by additional suits in 2016 and 2022, all seeking compensation for the harms suffered at Île-à-la-Crosse School. This settlement marks a significant step toward acknowledging the historical injustices endured by Métis Survivors.

However, no settlement can fully heal the deep spiritual and emotional wounds carried by Survivors, their families, and the Métis Nation as a whole. True healing requires long-term access to trauma-informed support services, stronger protections for Métis rights, and a continued commitment to revitalizing our languages, traditions, and cultural values.

Our hearts are with the Survivors of Île-à-la-Crosse as they celebrate this long-awaited victory—a testament to their unwavering strength and fortitude. Yet, the fight for justice is far from over. True reconciliation demands action, accountability, and a commitment to ensuring that no Survivor is left behind.

About LFMO:

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for the Women of the Métis Nation across the Métis Motherland, spanning Ontario westward to British Columbia. Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak aims to consult, promote, and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political, and economic interests and aspirations of women and gender diverse people.

