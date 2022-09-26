Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Celebrates Gender Equality Week

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak / Women of the Métis Nation proudly celebrates Gender Equality Week and would like to take the time to highlight especially the roles and contributions of Métis women and gender diverse folks across Canada.

"This week and every week throughout the year, we continue to advocate for better policies and programs that recognize and serve Métis women and gender diverse people," said Melanie Omeniho, President of Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak. "Métis women have always played important roles in our communities, as leaders, as teachers, as healers and as mothers. From housing to employment to environment, in all our work, we apply a gendered, intersectional lens that includes the many perspectives and experiences of Métis women and gender diverse people."

LFMO is honoured to carry forward the work that our Métis matriarchs began many centuries ago and to continue advocating for all genders. This fall, LFMO was also approved for a multi-year project through the Department of Women and Gender Equality called Métis Two Spirit Pride, to establish a National Métis 2SLGBTQQIA+ Committee and to develop a National Métis 2SLGBTQQIA+ Action Plan, supplemented by a National Métis 2SLGBTQQIA+ gathering.

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for the Women of the Métis Nation across the Métis Motherland, spanning Ontario westward to British Columbia. Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak aims to consult, promote, and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political, and economic interests and aspirations of Women and gender diverse people.

SOURCE Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak

For further information: Media Requests: Jana Khalaf, Director of Communications, ja[email protected], 613-890-7167