Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Calls for Recognition and Action as Annual Sisters in Spirit (SIS) Vigils for MMIWG2S+ Take Place Across Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO), the National Métis Women's representative organization dedicated to advancing the rights and well-being of Métis women, is urging continued awareness and action to address gender-based violence (GBV) driving the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and Two-Spirit people (MMIWG2S+) in Canada.

Since 2006, vigils, walks, ceremonies, and rallies have been held annually on October 4th. This movement has been led by First Nations, Métis and Inuit survivors and families, who've dedicated themselves to raising awareness about the realities and impacts of MMIWG2S+ and creating meaningful pathways to change.

"We ask for you to join us today in calling for decisive action and recognition of the crisis of MMIWG2S+ in this country. We will be commemorating our lost sisters and family members today, and we hope that many of you will be joining us in honoring our MMIWG2S+ community and families. Together we can send the message that we care and are committed to positive change in Canada and beyond." said President, Melanie Omeniho.

Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak encourages individuals, organizations, and allies from coast-to-coast-to-coast to join them in participating in commemorative MMIWG2S+ events happening in their communities, to amplify calls for justice and Miskotahâ (pronounced "Mis-KO-ta-ha" meaning "change" in Michif), and to support families of MMIWG2S+'s access to justice and healing. Together we can take action to ensure Métis women, girls, and gender-diverse people can live without violence across the Métis Homelands.

