Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak calls for action, investment, and solidarity as the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign begins around the world

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO), the National Métis Women's representative organization dedicated to advancing the rights and well-being of Métis women, is urging awareness and action to address gender-based violence (GBV) impacting Métis women, girls, and LGBTQQIA2S+ people across the Métis Motherland.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign has been formally recognized by the United Nations (UN) since 1999. It begins on Saturday, November 25th on International Day to End Violence against Women and culminates on Sunday, December 10, 2023, International Human Rights Day. According to the United Nations, 1 in 3 women worldwide will experience gender-based violence (GBV). Statistics Canada data show that almost two-thirds (65%) of Métis women have experienced physical and/or sexual violence in our lifetime and nearly half (48%) are survivors of intimate partner violence (Statistics Canada, 2022, p. 1).

"We know that gender-based violence takes on many forms and is inextricably linked to the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and LGBTQQIA2S+ (MMIWG2S+). This year's campaign theme is: Invest to Prevent Gender-Based Violence (GBV). With this in mind, we urge tall orders of government to scale up distinctions-based, community-led, trauma-informed programming and services aimed at early intervention, crisis response, and prevention. These are vital steps needed to meaningfully address and eliminate violence impacting women, girls and gender-diverse people in our communities," said Melanie Omenih, President of LFMO.

Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak encourages individuals, organizations, and allies across Canada to attend in-person and virtual events during the 16 Days of Activism campaign, to post and share social media stories about ending GBV, and to support grassroots anti-violence efforts all year-round. Finally, we want to send love and solidarity to impacted survivors and remind them that they are not alone. If you, or someone you know, is experiencing or at-risk of violence, reach out to the free, 24/7, Indigenous MMIWG support line at 1-844-413-6649.

