Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Announces New Funding Agreement with the Public Health Agency of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO) is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to support Métis families. We have signed a new four-year funding agreement with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) for an important project titled Ohpikihaawashow: Métis Reproductive Justice from Hospital to Home. This initiative is dedicated to supporting Métis families while working to prevent family violence and address gaps in reproductive care.

"Ohpikihaawashow" comes from the Cree word ohpikihawasiw, meaning "to raise children." Rooted in Indigenous ways of knowing, it reflects the strength of Indigenous families in nurturing and growing their children.

Under this new funding agreement, LFMO will receive $1,378,870 from 2025 to 2029 to implement this transformative project. These funds will be used to create, test, and distribute culturally relevant resources tailored to support Métis families, as well as the health care providers, social workers, and service providers who are involved in reproductive care. By prioritizing Métis-led solutions, Ohpikihaawashow aims to foster a more inclusive and supportive healthcare system that acknowledges the unique needs, traditions, and challenges faced by Métis individuals and families.

A core focus of the project is to support and engage Métis families who are either at risk of or currently experiencing child welfare involvement while accessing reproductive care. Systemic biases and a lack of culturally appropriate care can leave Métis mothers vulnerable to child welfare interventions that do not consider the strength of Métis family structures or traditional caregiving practices. To protect their rights and well-being, it is essential that Métis women have access to culturally competent support services that bridge the gap between healthcare and child welfare systems. These resources must be rooted in Métis traditions, cultural values, and birthing practices, ensuring that Métis families receive respectful, informed, and empowering care that upholds their identity and keeps families together.

By integrating culturally informed approaches, strengthening community connections, and addressing systemic barriers, this initiative seeks to promote reproductive justice and ensure Métis families receive the care and support they deserve.

LFMO is deeply committed to advocating for the well-being of Métis women, children, and families. With the support of PHAC, Ohpikihaawashow will play a crucial role in advancing reproductive justice and enhancing the resources available to Métis communities across Canada. We look forward to working alongside our partners, Knowledge Keepers, and grassroots Métis women to bring this vision to life and create meaningful, lasting change.

About LFMO:

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for the Women of the Métis Nation across the Métis Motherland, spanning Ontario westward to British Columbia. Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak aims to consult, promote, and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political, and economic interests and aspirations of women and gender diverse people.

SOURCE Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak

Media Requests: Meara Belanger, Director of Communications, [email protected], (613) 255 0557