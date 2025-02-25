Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Announces 2025 Spring Policy Forum

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO) is excited to announce that our 2025 Spring Policy Forum will be held from March 17th - 20th, 2025, in Ottawa, ON.

Our annual Spring Policy Forum is an opportunity for Metis women from across the Motherland to come together, engage in meaningful dialogue, and exchange ideas, perspectives, and stories. This three-day event serves as a platform for fostering connection and collaboration among members, allowing them to share their experiences and insights on the issues that matter most to our communities. LFMO intends to provide a safe space where the voices of Metis women are amplified, empowering them to contribute to the shaping of future LFMO policies and initiatives.

"This gathering is not just about policy; it's about building solidarity, strengthening our collective voice, and ensuring that our cultural values and priorities are respected and represented in every decision made," says LFMO President Melanie Omeniho.

Metis women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals from across the Motherland — from Ontario, spanning westward to British Columbia — are invited to participate in this year's forum. The forum will address a wide range of critical issues that impact the lives of Metis women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals, including Metis self-determination, access to healthcare and wellness services, gender-based violence, and progress on the 231 Calls for Justice, and the 62 Calls for Miskotaha. This gathering will provide a platform to discuss these and other vital topics so we can collectively work toward meaningful change for our communities.

The LFMO 2025 Spring Policy Forum has limited space available for participants. We encourage all who are interested to apply now: https://bit.ly/3Qtp1U2

About LFMO:

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for the Women of the Métis Nation across the Métis Motherland, spanning Ontario westward to British Columbia. Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak aims to consult, promote, and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political, and economic interests and aspirations of women and gender diverse people.

SOURCE Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak

Media Requests: Meara Belanger, Director of Communications, [email protected], (613) 255 0557