Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Amends Bylaws, Opens Up Memberships to Metis Women

OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO) is excited to announce the release of our amended bylaws, opening membership to Métis women and gender-diverse people across the Motherland.

As part of our commitment to transparency and accountability, our amended bylaws and financial statements are now available on our website for review. The LFMO Bylaws, effective February 26, 2025, define the governance structure, membership rules, and operational guidelines of our organization. This update marks a significant step in empowering Métis women and gender-diverse people to become LFMO members, granting them a direct role in shaping our policies and initiatives. Membership eligibility aligns with the national definition of a Métis woman:

"Métis" means a person who self-identifies as Métis, is distinct from other Indigenous peoples, has an ancestral connection to the historic Métis community, and is accepted by the Métis community as Métis.

Membership is free and open to anyone who identifies with this definition.

Members will have the opportunity to contribute to projects and initiatives, help define and expand priority areas, and participate in the selection of board members. According to our amended bylaws, the board will consist of six to twelve registered LFMO members, each serving a four-year term before standing for re-election.

Through this initiative, we aim to bring more Métis women and gender-diverse people to the table, ensuring their voices are heard and reflected in our work. By creating more opportunities for leadership and meaningful change, we welcome all Métis women and gender-diverse individuals who wish to make an impact.

