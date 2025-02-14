Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Acknowledges February 14th as a Day of Remembrance for Missing and Murdered Women, Girland 2SLGBTQQIA+ People

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO) solemnly observes today as an occasion to honour and remember the lives of missing and murdered women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals (MMIWG2S+), and to offer support and comfort to their families and loved ones.

The crisis of MMIWG2S+ in Canada has claimed the lives of thousands of Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ folks, leaving countless families to mourn unspeakable losses. The persistent gender and orientation-based violence directed at Indigenous peoples has been met with troubling complacency from the Canadian government, which has yet to address the majority of the 231 Calls to Justice for MMIWG2S+.

Despite Canada's declared commitment to end this crisis, progress has been painfully slow. Since The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls published its Final Report in 2019, only two of the 231 Calls to Justice for MMIWG2S+ have been fulfilled. This delay was starkly illustrated by the recent murder cases of four Indigenous women—Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran, and Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe (Buffalo Woman)—whose tragic deaths were a painful reminder of the ongoing violence and cruelty faced by Indigenous women. In 2024, accused serial killer Jeremy Skibicki was found guilty of murdering these women and discarding their bodies in a Winnipeg landfill.

LFMO, alongside other organizations advocating for the human rights of Indigenous women, has consistently called for Canada to fulfill its obligations. In 2021, LFMO released its parallel report, Weaving Miskotaha, in response to the MMIWG2S+ Final Report. This report outlined 62 Calls for Miskotaha, proposing a Metis Nation Action Plan focused on strengthening protections and improving access to essential services for Metis women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals. Importantly, we do not face this challenge alone. Every year on and around Valentine's Day, Canadians from coast to coast unite in solidarity with MMIWG2S+ individuals and their families, raising their voices to ensure that the demand for justice is heard loud and clear.

As always, LFMO, its board of directors, and its staff stand in unwavering solidarity with the families of MMIWG2S+ and remain steadfast in our commitment to demanding meaningful action on the 231 Calls to Justice. We are dedicated to creating a safer and more equitable Canada for Indigenous women. We also extend our deepest gratitude to all those attending events across the country today and in the coming weeks. We encourage everyone to show their support for MMIWG2S+ individuals and their families by participating in an event in your community.

About LFMO:

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for the Women of the Métis Nation across the Métis Motherland, spanning Ontario westward to British Columbia. Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak aims to consult, promote, and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political, and economic interests and aspirations of women and gender diverse people.

