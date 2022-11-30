Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Acknowledges 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak / Women of the Métis Nation (LFMO) acknowledges the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) both at home and around the world.

Beginning on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25, this campaign runs until December 10, otherwise known as Human Rights Day.

"Women and gender diverse people are incredible, valuable members of all societies," said President Melanie Omeniho of LFMO. "In Métis communities especially, women and gender diverse people are our beloved teachers, healers, caretakers, and knowledge keepers. They are strong, resilient, contributing members of our communities and country. In order to prevent and end gender-based violence, we all have a role to play, and every level of government must take continued action."

Currently, LFMO is in the process of pilot-testing a Métis-specific trauma-informed gender-based violence toolkit for service providers assisting Métis survivors of GBV. Earlier this year, LFMO also released its Action Plan in response to the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for the Women of the Métis Nation across the Métis Motherland, spanning Ontario westward to British Columbia. Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak aims to consult, promote, and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political, and economic interests and aspirations of Women and gender diverse people.

