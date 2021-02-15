MONTRÉAL, Feb. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, on International Childhood Cancer Awareness Day, Leucan, the Association for children with cancer, is proud to present Les Audacieuses, an unprecedented movement of solidarity bringing together exceptional women from various backgrounds to create a great wave of inspiration and generosity across Quebec. Together, they will undertake the most powerful gesture of solidarity with cancer-stricken children there is: they will shaved their heads as part of the Leucan Shaved Head Challenge, presented by Proxim.

They said yes to a new look to change the lives of thousands of children

Leucan selected the women part of Les Audacieuses to lead this ambitious project because they are confident, influential, courageous, inspiring and daring. Together, they defy diktats surrounding beauty and appearance by proving that a woman's hair does not define her femininity. The following women are part of Les Audacieuses:

Pascale Bouchard, Executive Director, Leucan

Marie Brousseau, Proxim-affiliated pharmacist-owner

Michelle Cialdella, Chief Operating Officer, Functionalab Group Clinics Division and its partners Dermapure and Project Skin MD

Brigitte Dagnault, Assistant Vice-president, Marketing Canada, Sunlife

Brigitte Jalbert, President, Emballages Carrousel

Alicia Kazobinka, Speaker and activitist in the trans community

Sophie Mongeon, Lawyer, Desroches Mongeon Avocats and spokesperson, Réseau 1-855-MAITRES.com

Dre Sophie Mottard, MD, FRCSC, Orthopedic oncology surgeon, CHU Sainte-Justine, Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont and Hôpital Santa Cabrini

Safia Nolin, singer-songwriter

Nancy Raymond, President, Steamatic Canada

Fewer women take on the Challenge: Leucan wants to reverse the trend

Year after year, barely a third of the participants in the Leucan Shaved Head Challenge are women. Pascale Bouchard wants to reverse the trend. "We want every girl, every woman to be able to identify with Les Audacieuses. We have brought together women from different backgrounds who, in everyday life, would have never met. They're uniting for Leucan in a joint, strong movement."

A goal of $200,000

Les Audacieuses not only wish to carry a message of hope to children with cancer and inspire thousands of women to follow their lead; together, they have a fundraising goal of $200,000. These funds will allow Leucan to continue to support families who face a pediatric cancer diagnosis and help them financially, as well as invest in pediatric oncology research.

About the Challenge

The Leucan Shaved Head Challenge is a major fundraising campaign that engages the community in a solidarity wave to provide families of cancer-stricken children with the services they need. It is also a gesture of support for children having to cope with a change in their appearance in the form of hair loss, a side-effect of chemotherapy.

About Leucan

For more than 40 years, Leucan has been supporting cancer-stricken children and their families from the day of diagnosis through every stage of the disease and its side-effects. As a loyal ally of hundreds of families and thousands of members across Quebec, the Association provides specific and personalized services delivered by a qualified team with a cutting edge expertise. Leucan also funds clinical research and the Leucan Information Centre. With its nine offices, Leucan is present throughout Quebec.

MDMarque de commerce déposée de Leucan inc.

SOURCE Leucan

For further information: Anne-Marie Leclerc, Communications Advisor, Leucan, Cell : 581 999-3045, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.leucan.qc.ca

