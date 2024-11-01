Legislation to create enhanced independent review body for the RCMP and the CBSA receives Royal Assent

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - On October 31, 2024, Bill C-20, An Act establishing the Public Complaints and Review Commission, was granted Royal Assent. The activities of Canada's law enforcement agencies will now be subject to greater accountability and transparency.

The passage of this bill represents a major milestone in the realm of civilian law enforcement review in Canada. It will create the first-ever independent complaints and review body for the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), in addition to enhancing the existing review mechanism for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

The establishment of the new Public Complaints and Review Commission (PCRC) will increase public trust in our law enforcement institutions by providing an avenue for the public to submit complaints, should they have concerns about the conduct of an RCMP or CBSA officer, or the level of service they provided. Further, the PCRC will have the ability to conduct systemic reviews of the activities of the RCMP and the CBSA.

The PCRC Act will be the first federal statute to require the collection, analysis and reporting of demographic and race-based data on complainants, an important step that will contribute to identifying systemic issues within our law enforcement and develop better-informed solutions to combat them.

The new legislation will also enact mechanisms for additional accountability and transparency, such as a more robust reporting framework around review processes and mandatory timelines for RCMP and CBSA responses to PCRC reports, reviews and recommendations.

Bill C-20 is the result of extensive consultations and engagement with various stakeholders, including experts, academics, civil rights organizations, and vulnerable communities. It reflects the many voices that have raised concerns around systemic issues within our law enforcement institutions and have called for increased transparency and accountability.

Public confidence in the RCMP and CBSA is crucial to the health of our democracy. This independent body will ensure Canadians values, rights and freedoms are being upheld.

"The passage of Bill C-20 is a huge step forward in terms of accountability and transparency in the realm of law enforcement in Canada. For the first time, complaints about the conduct and level of service provided by CBSA employees will be subject to independent review by a body with a legislated mandate and powers. Our democracy will be stronger for it."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

The government is proposing to invest $112.3 million over six years, and $19.4 million per year ongoing, to establish the PCRC.

The PCRC will build on the existing Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP, and continue to fulfill the complaints and review mandate for the RCMP, with increased accountability tools and reporting requirements. This mandate will also be extended to the CBSA.

Bill C-20 delivers on commitments made in the 2020 Speech from the Throne and the December 2021 Mandate Letter to the Minister of Public Safety, which mandated the introduction of legislation to create a review body for the CBSA, including defined timelines for responding to complaints and recommendations.

Mandate Letter to the Minister of Public Safety, which mandated the introduction of legislation to create a review body for the CBSA, including defined timelines for responding to complaints and recommendations. The Government of Canada has strengthened accountability for national security by passing legislation to establish the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) and create a new expert review body, the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency (NSIRA). These bodies provide accountability for the national security work of all departments and agencies, including the RCMP and the CBSA.

has strengthened accountability for national security by passing legislation to establish the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) and create a new expert review body, the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency (NSIRA). These bodies provide accountability for the national security work of all departments and agencies, including the RCMP and the CBSA. While the CBSA is already reviewed by various independent boards, tribunals, and the courts, there is currently no external review body for complaints regarding CBSA employees' conduct and level of service.

