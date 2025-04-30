Key partnerships central to helping credit unions modernize operation and unlock new growth with future-ready banking solutions

HALIFAX, NS, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - League Data, the centralized CIO and technology partner of Atlantic credit unions for over 50 years, has successfully completed 33 conversions to the Mambu cloud native core banking platform. With only four conversions remaining, League Data and its partners are close to completing what is typically a multi-year transformation for one credit union. Remarkably, they will convert the entire Atlantic credit union system, in just over one year.

Prompted by a legacy core banking system approaching end of life in June 2025, League Data saw this as an opportunity to advance the digital transformation of Atlantic credit unions. The recent accomplishment is a major milestone for the completion of the first large-scale core banking transformation of its kind, in the Canadian financial services industry.

"We take pride in what these conversions mean for the credit unions and the members they serve. It's more than just a technology upgrade. It's about empowering credit unions with modern, future-positioned solutions to stay competitive, responsive and resilient in an evolving financial landscape," said Chad Griffin, CEO, League Data.

Strategic partnerships including industry leaders such as AWS, Mambu, MuleSoft and Persistent have been fundamental to providing the expertise and dedicated support necessary for the modernization journey of Atlantic credit unions. By choosing to partner with Mambu, a global leader in cloud banking, credit unions benefit from a composable, API-driven architecture that increases flexibility, scalability, and enables faster innovation cycles.

"We are proud to work with League Data, an organization that shares our values of delivering best-in-class digital banking solutions to drive community growth and member success.This initiative is a shining example of how forward-thinking leadership and modern technology can come together to deliver meaningful impact at scale," said Fernando Zandona, CEO, Mambu.

This conversion initiative falls under League Data's comprehensive program of services to credit unions that brings together products across core banking, digital services, and cybersecurity under a unified change management approach.

Upon completion of the initiative, League Data will explore opportunities to share their partnership experience, cooperative scale and expertise in banking technology with credit unions beyond the Atlantic region. Credit unions can build their future, together with League Data and learn more about Mambu's next-generation cloud banking capabilities at the Canadian Credit Union Association (CCUA) National Conference - Waves of Change happening from May 11- 14th, 2025 in Halifax, NS.

About League Data

As the centralized Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the Atlantic Credit Union System, League Data Ltd. provides technology leadership in the area of banking solutions, aligned with regional and national credit union system initiatives that support member growth and system efficiencies. League Data provides over 50 seamless, fully integrated technology solutions from key vendors to deliver a member-first experience while meeting the evolving banking needs of both credit unions and their members. www.leaguedata.ca

About Mambu

Mambu is the world's only true SaaS cloud banking platform. Launched in 2011, Mambu fast-tracks the design and build of nearly any type of financial offering for banks of all sizes, lenders, fintechs, retailers, telcos and more. Our unique composable approach means that independent components, systems and connectors can be assembled in any configuration to meet business needs and end user demands. Mambu supports 260+ customers in over 65 countries - including Western Union, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, N26, BancoEstado, Raiffeisen Bank, ABN AMRO, Bank Islam and Orange Bank. www.mambu.com

